Brewers blown out by Cardinals 15-4

It was a rough day today. Not only did the pitching staff struggle, but two pitchers went out injured. With Freddy Peralta back from the injured list, it didn’t go well in his first start back. Nolan Arenado hit a two-run home run to put the Cardinals up 2-0 in the top of the first, though Peralta was a strike away from getting out of the first. In the second, the Cardinals got their first four baserunners on base, capped by a single from Adam Wainwright for a 3-0 Cardinals lead. Tommy Edman grounded out right after that to score another run and make it 4-0. That ended Peralta’s day at 53 pitches.