CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers blown out by Cardinals 15-4

By @BrewersFanJP
brewcrewball.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a rough day today. Not only did the pitching staff struggle, but two pitchers went out injured. With Freddy Peralta back from the injured list, it didn’t go well in his first start back. Nolan Arenado hit a two-run home run to put the Cardinals up 2-0 in the top of the first, though Peralta was a strike away from getting out of the first. In the second, the Cardinals got their first four baserunners on base, capped by a single from Adam Wainwright for a 3-0 Cardinals lead. Tommy Edman grounded out right after that to score another run and make it 4-0. That ended Peralta’s day at 53 pitches.

www.brewcrewball.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Pablo Reyes
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Luke Maile
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Hoby Milner
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Lorenzo Cain
Person
Adrian Houser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Brewers#Reds#Tigers#The Nl Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBwktysports.com

Escobar’s homer, Urias diving grab lifts Brewers past Phillies 4-3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the sixth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers topped the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Wednesday night. Milwaukee, which won the final two games of the series after dropping the opener, extended its lead to 12 games in the NL Central over Cincinnati, which lost 4-1 to the Chicago Cubs.
MLBDetroit Free Press

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers odds, expert picks and prediction

The St. Louis Cardinals (68-64) visit the Milwaukee Brewers (82-53) Friday to begin a three-game series at American Family Field. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Cardinals vs. Brewers odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Brewers lead 5-4. RHP Adam...
MLBFOX Sports

Peralta expected to start for the Brewers against the Cardinals

LINE: Brewers -187, Cardinals +160; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and St. Louis will meet on Friday. The Brewers are 36-29 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee is averaging 4.4 RBIs per game this season. Avisail Garcia leads the team with 77 total runs batted in. The...
MLBPosted by
FOX2Now

Cardinals crush Brewers 15-4 in Wainwright & Molina’s 300th game

The 300th career start for Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina as pitcher and catcher for the Cardinals was a smashing success! The Cardinals offense erupted for six home runs in a 15-4 crushing of the division leading Brewers on Friday night in Milwaukee. Wainwright pitched 6.1 innings, allowing just one...
MLBchatsports.com

St. Louis Cardinals: Brewers series had promise until it didn’t

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 03: Tyler O'Neill #27 of the St. Louis Cardinals up to bat against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on September 03, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Cardinals defeated the Brewers 15-4. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) September baseball is generally edge of your seat fun....
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Milwaukee Brewers to visit the San Francisco Giants

Milwaukee Brewers (80-52, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (84-47, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (8-7, 2.44 ERA, .93 WHIP, 177 strikeouts) Giants: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Milwaukee will face off on Tuesday. The Giants are 42-20 on their home...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

One day after getting shut out, Brewers turn the tables on the Phillies in 10-0 blowout

The Milwaukee Brewers looked largely hapless against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night, but the tables turned on Tuesday as the two teams squared off for the second game of the series. Eric Lauer got the start against Aaron Nola, and the home team offense jumped on the two-time All-Star and broke it open against the relievers who followed him.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Brewers lay an egg as they fall to the Phillies, 12-0

As satisfying as yesterday’s game was for Brewers’ Nation, today’s game turned out to be an absolute stinker. By the end of this game, the Philadelphia Phillies hit 6 home runs and scored 12 as they beat the Brewers 12-0. Three of the home runs hit were off of Brewers;...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers: Eric Lauer and His New Pitch

Eric Lauer has become the unheralded member of the Milwaukee Brewers rotation. Acquired in a deal that was scrutinized by many, Lauer has flourished over a substantial stretch of time and has become an integral part to the Brewers’ successful season. After a rough start to the season, Lauer has...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

By the Numbers -- 21 games to go

Today, the Cubs have been eliminated from being able to win the Central division outright in 2021. This is a good day. Thirty-one games ago, I started this By The Numbers series to chronicle the final stage of the season and track the pennant race through August and September. But...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Milwaukee Brewers activate Manny Pina, option Luke Maile

The Milwaukee Brewers are on the road in Cleveland to begin a series tonight, and a familiar face has rejoined the ballclub after spending time on the Injured List. Per Will Sammon of the Athletic, backup catcher Manny Pina has returned to regular duty, while Luke Maile was optioned back to Triple-A to make room on the roster.
MLBESPN

Cain, Escobar move Brewers close to title with 10-3 win

CLEVELAND -- — Lorenzo Cain hit a grand slam to cap a six-run fifth inning, Eduardo Escobar homered from both sides of the plate and the Milwaukee Brewers moved closer to the NL Central title, beating the Cleveland Indians 10-3 on Friday night. Milwaukee’s magic number to win the division...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Series Preview: Milwaukee @ Cleveland

With a 12-game lead in the NL Central, the Milwaukee Brewers will hope to get closer to clinching a playoff spot this weekend against Cleveland. They’ll be facing a team that’s had a bit of a tumultuous year, coming into the weekend with a .500 record at 69-69 after seeing manager Terry Francona step away from the team midseason to address a number of medical issues.
MLBDaily Tribune

Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff scratched from Sunday's start with stomach bug

CLEVELAND - The Milwaukee Brewers scratched right-hander Brandon Woodruff from his scheduled start Sunday against Cleveland because of a stomach bug. Instead, left-hander Eric Lauer will start on four days rest instead of his usual five, and Woodruff will be moved back to Wednesday in Detroit. "I guess you'd call...
MLBMLB

Lauer finale fill-in for Woodruff (illness)

CLEVELAND -- A brief bout with a stomach bug will cause Brandon Woodruff to miss Sunday’s scheduled start at Progressive Field. Eric Lauer will start in Woodruff’s place. Woodruff came down with the issue on Friday afternoon, and, though he was feeling much better on Saturday, the Brewers wanted to give him time to fully recuperate. So he will instead pitch on Wednesday against the Tigers at Comerica Park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy