Shang-Chi ending and post-credit scenes explained

Though Simu Liu had been around the business long before Marvel came knocking at his door, most fans likely weren’t familiar with the actor when he was first cast as the lead in the soon-to-be-released Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. As is usually the case in this age of social media, Liu’s Twitter account was quickly uncovered, and, to the delight of many, a fun surprise was laying in wait. Years ago, he’d tweeted about wanting to play Shang-Chi and then watched as his self-fancast came true!