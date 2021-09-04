Shang-Chi ending and post-credit scenes explained
The 25th Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has finally hit theatres, and it’s been worth the wait. A wonderful blend of wuxia and Jackie Chan-style action movies, Shang-Chi is a blockbuster that literally kicks ass. Even more impressive, though, director Destin Daniel Cretton (who co-wrote the film) manages to effortlessly interweave a compelling story about parental pressure and expectation into the narrative.www.thedigitalfix.com
Comments / 0