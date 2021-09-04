CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, VA

PREP FOOTBALL: Ethan Mullins (Wise Central), Daniel Hutton (Chilhowie), Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw (Graham), Nick Prater (Northwood), Jeighkob Cooper (Twin Valley), Mason Gudger (Greeneville), Jordan Ezzell (Holston) came to play on Friday

By BHC Sports Desk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough Wise County Central’s first two games of the season, Ethan Mullins has proven to be Mr. Versatility. Mullins rushed for a touchdown and also returned an interception 99 yards for a score as the Warriors improved to 2-0 with a 42-7 manhandling of homestanding Marion on Friday night. Mullins...

