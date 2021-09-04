PREP FOOTBALL: Ethan Mullins (Wise Central), Daniel Hutton (Chilhowie), Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw (Graham), Nick Prater (Northwood), Jeighkob Cooper (Twin Valley), Mason Gudger (Greeneville), Jordan Ezzell (Holston) came to play on Friday
Through Wise County Central’s first two games of the season, Ethan Mullins has proven to be Mr. Versatility. Mullins rushed for a touchdown and also returned an interception 99 yards for a score as the Warriors improved to 2-0 with a 42-7 manhandling of homestanding Marion on Friday night. Mullins...heraldcourier.com
Comments / 0