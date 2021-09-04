CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

College football Week 1 TV schedule: Clemson-Georgia, Alabama-Miami get us going

By Matt Bonesteel
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis college football season has to be more normal than last season, right? Right? We’ll find out at least in part after Saturday’s healthy slate of Week 1 games. Oklahoma-Tulane was moved from the Green Wave’s New Orleans campus to Norman, Okla., because of Hurricane Ida, robbing the program’s fans — who have witnessed three straight bowl bids for the first time in school history — of a rare chance to see whether it can compete with one of the sport’s titans. Tulane probably can’t: Despite the presence of quarterback Michael Pratt, whose 20 touchdown passes last season were tops nationally among true freshmen, and linebacker Dorian Williams, who led the American Athletic Conference in tackles and tackles for a loss, the Sooners are a 31.5-point favorite. They have lost only two games to teams currently outside the Power Five this century. … Last season was weird for everyone but particularly so for Penn State: The Nittany Lions lost five straight to start the season but won their last four, all by double digits. Much of Penn State’s pretty good defense returns to face Wisconsin, and new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich — who has had a hand in high-powered offenses as an assistant at Oklahoma State, Ohio State and Texas — has a lot of weapons from which to choose. …

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Clemson Georgia#Time Game Tv#Wisconsin Fox Noon Army#Kansas State#Richmond Nbc Sports#Navy Cbs#Louisiana Tech#Mississippi State#Missouri Sec Network#Pittsburgh Acc Network#Texas Fox#Usc Pac 12 Network#James Madison#Houston Espn#Ohio Cbs#Purdue Fox Sports#Illinois Big Ten Network#Georgia Tech Acc Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Stanford University
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
Boston College
Sports
University of Oklahoma
College
Tulane University
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
NFLESPN

Giraffe named for Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow dies after falling ill

A young giraffe named for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and former LSU star Joe Burrow died Wednesday, a day after falling ill. Officials at the Baton Rouge Zoo said in a release Thursday that the 20-month-old giraffe named Burreaux had died after developing a sudden onset of symptoms Tuesday, including a severe cough and overall agitation.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
SportsNew York Post

Allison Williams steps away from ESPN over vaccine decision

Allison Williams, a veteran college football sideline reporter for ESPN, announced on Thursday that she will be opting out of the season because she will not take the COVID-19 vaccine. “While my work is incredibly important to me, the most important role I have is as a mother,” she wrote...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Passed Away On Sunday

Former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns star offensive lineman Dick Schafrath passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, according to Eleven Warriors. Schafrath was a two-way lineman for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s, helping OSU win the national title in 1957. He went on to become a second round pick of the Browns in 1959.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dwayne Haskins’ Surprising Admission

It seems that Dwayne Haskins‘ post-practice comments on how things have been with the Steelers this preseason have earned some attention. Haskins, the former Washington Football Team first-round pick, was named the starter for Pittsburgh’s preseason finale earlier today. It will be his first start since Week 16 of last season.
NFLon3.com

Kirk Herbstreit chimes in on Oregon Ducks' scare

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit chimed in on the Oregon Ducks’ Week 1 scare Saturday, as star defensive end and potential top-NFL Draft pick Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered an ankle injury that forced his exit against Fresno State — and nearly resulted in an Oregon loss. “Said it had the...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Not Happy With FOX On Saturday

There’s no question that FOX had the best game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season. Unfortunately, some parts of the country didn’t get to see the closing minutes of the Ohio State-Oregon game. Since the final minutes of the Ohio State–Oregon game interfered with the...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ryan Day ‘Chewed Out’ 1 Assistant Coach On Sideline

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has officially lost his patience with his defense this afternoon. Oregon struck first during today’s game, as Anthony Brown led the Ducks on a 10-play, 99-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. It was an inexcusable drive from the Buckeyes’ defense, especially since they had the Ducks backed up near their own end zone.
Michigan Statedailynewsen.com

Next week, Harbaugh's Michigan football team is embarrassed by Washington

MatchupMichigan (1-0) vs. 21 Washington (0-1) Kickoff: 8 p.m. Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor. TV/radioABC; WWJ/AM (950), WTKA/AM (1050). J.J. McCarthy had a chance to impress with Michigan's win. And he delivered. Washington: Know your foe. The opening five minutes of Washington's 2021 football season were spectacular. The Huskies took...
Ohio StatePosted by
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit reveals X-factor in Oregon vs. Ohio State

In one of the biggest games of Week 2 in college football, Oregon travels to Columbus to take on Ohio State. Both teams showed offensive firepower in their first games, but they also showed vulnerabilities on defense. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit joined his colleague Scott Van Pelt on Monday night to...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Photos Of This CFB Ref Went Viral Last Night

If a referee goes viral during a football, it’s usually because they made a terrible call. However, that wasn’t the case during last night’s game between North Dakota and Utah State. College football fans couldn’t believe how strong the head official for that game looked. After all, he looked even...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame’s Crazy Finish

Somehow, someway No. 8 Notre Dame survived a scare from Toledo on Saturday afternoon thanks to Jack Coan’s heroics. Your average college football fan didn’t watch the Fighting Irish’s game on Saturday because of its limited viewing options. But fans started taking notice of a potential upset late in the fourth quarter when Toledo found itself with the ball with just a few minutes left.
Ohio Statesaturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Oregon-Ohio State game

Ohio State is hosting Oregon in one of the biggest matchups of the college football season this weekend. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), the Buckeyes have an 87.8 percent chance of coming away with the victory on Saturday. Ohio State stumbled in the first half of its season-opener...

Comments / 0

Community Policy