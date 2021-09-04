CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine County, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California SMOKE IMPACTS CONTINUE FROM THE DIXIE AND CALDOR FIRES Air quality measurements, forecasts, and safety tips can be found at fire.airnow.gov. Plan for prolonged periods of poor air quality due to smoke from the Dixie and Caldor fires until fire activity is greatly diminished. Smoke will fill portions of the Tahoe Basin and settle into some western Nevada valleys during the overnight and early morning hours. Lighter winds today and into the weekend may limit smoke dispersion in the afternoons and evenings which would allow smoke to linger in valley locations.

alerts.weather.gov

