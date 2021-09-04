CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Severino's sacrifice fly in 9th sends Orioles past Yanks 4-3

By The Associated Press
dailyjournal.net
 7 days ago

NEW YORK — Aroldis Chapman gave up Pedro Severino’s tiebreaking sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the New York Yankees lost to Baltimore 4-3 Saturday after the last-place Orioles took a no-hitter into the seventh. Joey Gallo’s two-run homer in the eighth tied it at...

