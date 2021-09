Shoutout to Lauren Weiss for making these celestial pairings and sharing them with the world! From NYPL:. Building off of this sketch work, Trouvelot decided to do large pastel drawings of “the celestial phenomena as they appear…through the great modern telescopes.” What amazes me about these drawings is how detailed they seem to be—but I am no astronomer. I decided to investigate a bit further and pair them with NASA’s photographs, which were taken about 150 years after Trouvelot’s work to see just how precise his art really was.