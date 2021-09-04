‘He’s a biter. Will you take him?’ He was dropped off with nothing but the clothes on his back.’: Single foster mom shares journey, ‘I was made for this’
"My journey into foster care began with a very vivid dream. I had a little boy and baby girl. I don't remember all the details of this dream, but I specifically remember the feeling I had when holding that precious baby girl, while the little boy snuggled into my side. It was a love I felt deep in my soul. I can still feel the warmth of their bodies. It was so real and powerful, I couldn't just brush it off as just a dream. I thought, 'God sent me this dream to inform me of my calling.' I never knew, let alone thought or believed, foster care is something I could or would do. It was never part of my life plans, but as the old saying goes, 'We make plans and God laughs.' I had no idea the roller coaster I was about to embark on, but I jumped in with an open heart and innocent dreams.
