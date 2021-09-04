CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

White supremacy, with a tan

By John Blake, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 7 days ago

Cutting taxes for the rich helps the poor. There is no such thing as a Republican or a Democratic judge. Climate change is a hoax. Some political myths refuse to die despite all evidence the contrary. Here's another:. When White people are no longer a majority, racism will fade and...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#White Supremacy#Us Census#White Americans#White Person#Republican#Democratic#The Us Census#Irish#Biracial#Jewish#Chilean#Afro Latino#Hbo#Christian#Muslim#Whiteness#Italian#Black Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
Country
Brazil
Related
Protestsmilwaukeeindependent.com

Medieval Imagery: Why White Supremacists and QAnon cultists are obsessed with the Byzantine Empire

From Charlottesville to the Capitol, medieval imagery has been repeatedly on show at far-right rallies and riots in recent years. Displays of Crusader shields and tattoos derived from Norse and Celtic symbols are of little surprise to medieval historians like me who have long documented the appropriation of the Middle Ages by today’s far right. But amid all the expected Viking imagery and nods to the Crusaders has been another dormant “medievalism” that has yet to be fully acknowledged in reporting on both the far right and conspiracy theorist movements: the Byzantine Empire.
Celebritieswashingtoninformer.com

MUHAMMAD: White People Seem to Now Hate for Sport

I first met the brilliant comedian and social activist Dick Gregory in 1968, and for the next 49 years until his passing in 2017, he always insisted that young white people would save America because they saw things differently from the way their bigoted parents saw them. I think my brilliant friend was wrong about that.
ProtestsThe Guardian

How racist propaganda inspired riots in America’s biggest cities – 360 video

Hundreds of miles apart, two of the worst instances of racially motivated attacks in American history occurred within days of each other during the 1919 Red Summer. Twenty-two-year-old Elsie Stephnick, the spouse of a white, US navy aviator was allegedly assaulted by two Black men near 15th Street NW and New York Avenue on 19 July in Washington DC. At the time, the four major white-owned newspapers, including the Washington Post, were publishing increasingly sensationalistic articles framed to instigate white violence against Washington’s Black community. White veterans and civilians began randomly beating and detaining Black residents in the street and on public transportation. Carter G Woodson, founder of “Black History Month” and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Howard University, witnessed a mob grab a Black pedestrian and shoot him to death. “They had caught a Negro and deliberately held him as one would a beef for slaughter, and when they had conveniently adjusted him for lynching, they shot him,” Woodson recounted.
Homelessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Jean Guerrero: How anti-California propaganda and racism are driving the recall

In the summer of 2019, as early efforts to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom foundered, right-wing commentators launched a smear campaign against California to discredit its progressive policies and stoke anger at its leaders. They co-opted a myth popularized by white supremacists, neo-Nazis and border vigilantes in the 1990s across San...
PoliticsSalt Lake Tribune

Charles M. Blow: It was a terrifying census for white nationalists

For some of us, the census data released Thursday was fascinating. For others, it was, I would presume, downright frightening. Much of what we have seen in recent years — the rise of Donald Trump, xenophobia and racist efforts to enshrine or at least extend white power by packing the courts and suppressing minority votes — has been rooted in a fear of political, cultural and economic displacement.
Advocacycrossroadstoday.com

Asian, Black Americans more likely to give to racial justice

NEW YORK (AP) — Donations to racial and social justice causes ticked up to 16% of American households in 2020, as donors raced to provide support to affected communities in a year marked by protests and increased attention on racism in America, according to a report released Wednesday. The study...
SocietyPosted by
Axios

The multiracial identity revolution among U.S. Latinos

The number of U.S. Latinos identifying as multiracial soared during the last decade, while those identifying as solely white dropped significantly, according to the latest census. Why it matters: The dramatic shift in racial identity among Latinos came after the census offered more options in 2020, giving Latinos the opportunity...
Societymississippifreepress.org

Fear of a Black-Brown Planet: Pushing ‘Replacement Theory’ and Banning CRT to Save White Supremacy

Data from the 2020 U.S. census released last Thursday placed the white population at around 58%, the first decrease in the number of people who identify as white since 1790. That statistic sounded alarm bells for the conservative media personality Tucker Carlson and has helped him mainstream the white supremacist fear that people of color will erase the white population, an idea referred to as “replacement theory.” When paired with the regular railings against critical race theory (CRT) heard on his show “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Carlson has used the census data to provide proof of what he sees as a racial apocalypse.
EducationNapa Valley Register

What do reparations have to do with me, a white woman?

The receipt for the sale of a 9-year-old girl. That, and Derek Chauvin’s knee on George Floyd’s neck for nine minutes, got my attention. Until these two events, I wasn’t sure what reparations had to do with me, a white woman who has always lived in the American West and who has abhorred the idea of slavery for as long as I’ve known about it.
PoliticsMarietta Daily Journal

ANN COULTER: 9/11d

In honor of the 20-year marker of the 9/11 attacks, I thought I’d run excerpts from a few of my post-9/11 columns. One point I politely refrained from making 20 years ago: Why was the president of the United States reading “The Pet Goat” to a class of second-graders at the moment our nation was attacked?

Comments / 0

Community Policy