PHILADELPHIA, PA — VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) announced it is one of the five founding partners of Austin GIS, a new company that will focus on large IaaS projects leveraging computer vision, machine learning and infrastructure. IaaS stands for Infrastructure as a Service and is emerging as an innovative and creative way to finance large IT infrastructure projects. HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra are also founding investors, along with two additional participating firms, including a Fortune 500 company, that will be named later.