Clouds, showers will linger early Sunday morning, improving later in the holiday weekend
As high pressure slid farther off to the east of Ohio, a light southerly flow brought increasing clouds, with temperatures topping out at 80 degrees. There will be an uptick in the humidity ahead of a cold front that will approach from the northwest, bringing periods of rain overnight continuing into Sunday morning. Skies will gradually clear later Sunday, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s.www.nbc4i.com
