Clouds, showers will linger early Sunday morning, improving later in the holiday weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight sees increasing clouds with showers that arrive late. Bill's fans will have to dodge the rain drops on Sunday because the late-night showers continue into the day ahead of an approaching cold front. A strong to severe thunderstorm or two is possible across the viewing area as the front sweeps through. The main threat will be gusty winds. Showers and a thunderstorm or two linger into the overnight with lows being a little cooler than the night before. Things quiet down Monday. Temperatures pop on Tuesday ahead of an approaching warm front. Another cold front sweeps through, but it will do nothing to lower temperatures much. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70s for the remainder of the week.