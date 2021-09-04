CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clouds, showers will linger early Sunday morning, improving later in the holiday weekend

By Ben Gelber
NBC4 Columbus
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs high pressure slid farther off to the east of Ohio, a light southerly flow brought increasing clouds, with temperatures topping out at 80 degrees. There will be an uptick in the humidity ahead of a cold front that will approach from the northwest, bringing periods of rain overnight continuing into Sunday morning. Skies will gradually clear later Sunday, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s.

