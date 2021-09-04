Flash Flood Warning issued for Bourbon by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-04 03:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bourbon FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHERN BOURBON AND NORTHWESTERN VERNON COUNTIES At 310 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fort Scott, Bronson, Uniontown, Fulton, Redfield, Richards, Mapleton and Deerfield. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
