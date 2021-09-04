CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon County, MO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-04 03:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Vernon FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHERN BOURBON AND NORTHWESTERN VERNON COUNTIES At 310 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fort Scott, Bronson, Uniontown, Fulton, Redfield, Richards, Mapleton and Deerfield. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Emery County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Emery, Garfield, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 18:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Emery; Garfield; Wayne The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Emery County in central Utah Northeastern Garfield County in southern Utah Western Wayne County in southern Utah * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 619 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of normally dry washes, roads and low water crossings. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Capitol Reef National Park and Fruita. This includes the following highways Utah Route 12 between mile markers 115 and 117...and between mile markers 120 and 122. Utah Route 24 between mile markers 70 and 92. This warning includes Spring Canyon, Sulphur Creek, Grand Wash and Capitol Gorge. This also includes the Scenic Drive in Capitol Reef National Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Wayne County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 14:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTY At 243 PM MDT, Radar estimated rainfall from earlier thunderstorms ranged from .40-.60 inches in 30 minutes over portions of Capitol Reef National Park between Grand Wash and the Capitol Gorge area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Capitol Reef National Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Wayne County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Environmentweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 08:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-11 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Malheur County DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM MDT /9 AM PDT/ THIS MORNING Visibility has improved and fog should completely dissipate by noon MDT /11 AM PDT/.
Bay County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 17:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bay The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Bay County in the panhandle of Florida * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 434 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Panama City. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Panama City, Tyndall Air Force Base and Dirego Park. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Environmentweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Palo Duro Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-11 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Target Area: Palo Duro Canyon HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperature up to 105 degrees expected. * WHERE...Palo Duro Canyon. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Guayanilla, Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 14:19:00 Expires: 2021-09-11 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Guayanilla; Sabana Grande; Yauco The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Guayanilla in Puerto Rico Sabana Grande in Puerto Rico Yauco in Puerto Rico * Until 330 PM AST. * At 134 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Yauco, Guayanilla, Sabana Grande, Palomas, Lluveras, Indios, Liborio Negron Torres and Magas Arriba. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding and ponding of water on roads and in poor drainage areas.
Moffat County, COweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Little Snake, Routt, White River by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 14:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Little Snake; Routt; White River RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 200, 201, AND 202 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 200 Little Snake Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 201 Routt Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 202 White River Forecast Area. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to lightning from dry thunderstorms. * THUNDERSTORMS...Widely scattered to scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening with lightning and gusty outflow winds the primary concerns. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusty and erratic winds are possible near any showers or thunderstorms.
Banner County, NEweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Scotts Bluff National Monument, Wildcat Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 14:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Scotts Bluff National Monument, Wildcat Hills RED FLAG WARNING FOR FWZ 310 AND 313 UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 313 * WIND...Northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * HAINES...5. * THUNDERSTORMS...A few thunderstorms could develop after 5 pm. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-11 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Eureka County through 245 PM PDT At 209 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Garden Pass, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Eureka County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coamo, Juana Diaz, Orocovis, Villalba by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 16:00:00 Expires: 2021-09-11 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Coamo; Juana Diaz; Orocovis; Villalba The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Coamo in Puerto Rico Juana Diaz in Puerto Rico Orocovis in Puerto Rico Villalba in Puerto Rico * Until 430 PM AST. * At 119 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Coamo, Villalba, Juana Diaz, Orocovis, Los Llanos, Guayabal, Luis Llorens Torres, Aguilita, Coto Laurel, Potala Pastillo, Capitanejo, Rio Canas Abajo, Playita Cortada, Mariano Colon and Palmarejo. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coamo, Juana Diaz, Orocovis, Villalba by NWS

Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 13:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Natrona County through 215 PM MDT At 149 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Homa Hills, or 9 miles north of Casper, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Antelope Hills around 155 PM MDT. This includes Interstate 25 between mile markers 190 and 204. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 08:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Upper Treasure Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility of 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Upper Treasure Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Carbon County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Castle Country, Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 12:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Castle Country; Central Mountains; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Emery...western Carbon and southeastern Utah Counties through 145 PM MDT At 1253 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles west of Price, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Price, Helper, Wellington, Hiawatha, Castle Gate, Coal City, Kenilworth and Wattis. This includes the following highways US Route 6 between mile markers 220 and 244. Utah Route 10 between mile markers 64 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Guayanilla, Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS

Carbon County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Castle Country, Central Mountains by NWS

Palm Beach County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 11:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-12 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 500 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pahokee, Canal Point and Fremd Village-Padgett Island. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Santa Barbara County, CAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains; Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Areas of nortwest to north 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara County Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes Highways 101, 154 and 192...as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Blaine County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Hill by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 15:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Blaine; Hill A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Blaine and northeastern Hill Counties through 415 PM MDT At 334 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles north of Beaver Creek, or 15 miles northwest of Havre, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. Brief heavy rain is also possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Havre, Chinook, Beaver Creek and Lohman. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 367 and 403. Highway 87 between mile markers 108 and 111. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

