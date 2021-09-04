CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anderson County, KS

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Lyon by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-04 03:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Dickinson; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Lyon; Morris; Osage; Shawnee; Wabaunsee FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Kansas and east central Kansas, including the following areas, in central Kansas, Dickinson. In east central Kansas, Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee. * Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon * Thunderstorms will continue through the morning hours today. An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts are possible.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Morris County, KS
State
Kansas State
County
Shawnee County, KS
County
Anderson County, KS
County
Osage County, KS
City
Franklin, KS
County
Franklin County, KS
County
Lyon County, KS
County
Coffey County, KS
County
Douglas County, KS
County
Geary County, KS
City
Shawnee, KS
County
Wabaunsee County, KS
County
Dickinson County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the battle of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. The 18-year-old became the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam title and the...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

President Biden ’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Novak Djokovic is one win away from a calendar grand slam and 21st major title

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-breaking 21st major title and the first calendar grand slam in men's singles since 1969. He needed the full five sets to do it, but the world No. 1 from Serbia defeated No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the US Open semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.
LawPosted by
The Hill

Judge rules Apple is not 'illegal monopolist' in high-profile Epic case

Apple is not an illegal monopoly but has engaged in illegal anti-competitive conduct, a California federal judge ruled Friday in the high-profile case brought by Epic Games. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, an Obama appointee, ruled that “the court does not find that it is impossible,” but rather that Epic failed to demonstrate that Apple is “an illegal monopolist.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy