Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 03:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Dickinson; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Lyon; Morris; Osage; Shawnee; Wabaunsee FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Kansas and east central Kansas, including the following areas, in central Kansas, Dickinson. In east central Kansas, Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee. * Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon * Thunderstorms will continue through the morning hours today. An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts are possible.