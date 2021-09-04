Mother: No justice in son’s death

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) A Colorado driver is headed to prison for killing another driver while livestreaming himself speeding down E-470. Bryan Kirby caused the crash on Oct. 13, 2018.
“Cases like this make me angry,” said District Attorney Brian Mason of the 17th Judicial District. “It was totally preventable.”
(credit: Adams County)
Kirby, 44, was on Facebook livestreaming video of his speedometer as it reached speeds up to 167 miles per hour. He was also replying to comments on that livestream. At one point Kirby hit the back of another sedan, causing a collision that killed Robert Hamilton, the 67-year-old driver. Kirby fled...
Comments / 0