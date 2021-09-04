CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0bmT4KeE00 After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 48.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 45.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Lansing-East Lansing, MI, metro area consists of Ingham County, Eaton County, Clinton County, and one other county. In the past week, there were an average of 19.4 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Lansing residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there was an average of 15.6 daily new cases per 100,000 Lansing residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Lansing-East Lansing metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Shiawassee County. There were an average of 27.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Shiawassee County during the past week, the most of the four counties in Lansing with available data.

Case growth in the Lansing metro area varies at the county level. In Ingham County, for example, there were an average of 15.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Lansing and more than the case growth rate in Shiawassee County.

While Shiawassee County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Lansing area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of September 2, there were a total of 10,114.1 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Shiawassee County, the second most of the four counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 12,039.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Shiawassee County, unemployment peaked at 29.1% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 5.4%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending September 2. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September. 2 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending August. 26 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Shiawassee County 68,340 27.2 20.3 10,114.1 163.9
2 Eaton County 109,456 25.2 17.8 9,924.5 194.6
3 Clinton County 78,389 20.3 17.9 10,359.9 123.7
4 Ingham County 290,587 15.2 13.0 9,091.9 140.4

