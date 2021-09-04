CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘People try to stop us speaking up’: Angelina Jolie’s lessons from young activists

The Guardian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngelina Jolie How do you feel the older generation are handling things?. Christina Adane, 17, a British anti-poverty campaigner, originally from Ethiopia If you’d asked me a year ago, I’d have said they had failed us and left us with a bunch of problems. I still feel that way at times, but I think cross-generational communication is crucial when fighting issues like racial and climate justice. It’s easy to fall into the mentality of us v them, youth v old people in power. But loads of older people want to help us. So it’s about connecting with decision-makers and ensuring they are listening, so they can represent us where we are not represented – in government, at meetings at the top of companies. We need to work with the older generation.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelina Jolie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Syrian#Ugandan#Lgbt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Ethiopia
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieskfgo.com

Angelina Jolie wants kids to ‘fight back’ with new child rights book

(Reuters) – Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie says she hopes to empower children around the world with tools to “fight back” for their rights with a book she has written with Amnesty International. “Know Your Rights and Claim Them” – written with human rights lawyer Geraldine Van Bueren, one of the...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Angelina Jolie says ‘Afghanistan is not a slip-up or isolated case’ as she expresses concern for Afghan women

Angelina Jolie has shown concern about women in Afghanistan by saying that the crisis in the country is “not a slip-up” or “an isolated case”.“I’m thinking of all the women and girls who don’t know now if they can go back to work or school,” the 46-year-old actor told the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag. “And I’m thinking of the young Afghans who are worried that they will lose their freedom,” she said. “Afghanistan is not a slip-up or an isolated case, it stands for a pattern.”The Maleficent actor, who is also a special envoy for the UN High...
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

So what if Extinction Rebellion isn’t popular? We’re protesting to bring about change and it’s working

How can it be that Extinction Rebellion was named the number one influencer on climate and just a few months later rated the most disliked disruptive protest group globally? Perhaps it’s less bizarre than it sounds because social movements accelerate history, and that is more often than not an uncomfortable process for society.History tells us that those driving social change will be roundly disliked by the majority of the public. Martin Luther King Jr. is universally revered now, but at the time of his death in the spring of 1968 – even after having been the face of some...
Petstribuneledgernews.com

Angelina Jolie wants to protect the world's bee population

Angelina Jolie is determined to help protect the world's honey bee population. The Oscar-winning actress has joined forces with the French perfume brand Guerlain to try her hand at beekeeping and to learn more about the importance of protecting the bee population, which performs a crucial role in pollinating most of the world's food.
AnimalsWSVN-TV

Angelina Jolie’s buzzing about Women for Bees Program in France

Angelina Jolie’s new pet project is getting a lot of buzz. The Academy Award winner teamed up with Vogue” to show why bees are such an important part of the environment. We got to tag along during her “vizzz-it” to Women for Bees in France. In March 2021, Angelina Jolie...
Posted by
Trending Lit!

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

I knew what it was like being black and British – but when I moved to the US, I was called the N-word for the first time

I don’t know when I started feeling so much terror when I saw a US police officer. My heart races and my hands get clammy whenever I walk past them. Whenever they greet me, I make sure to respond quickly, with an additional “sir” or “ma’am” at the end to signify respect.This is not to say that police officers didn’t sometimes make me uneasy in my hometown of London. Earlier this year, data showed that police are four times more likely to use force against black people than white people in London, despite black people accounting for only 13 percent...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

9/11 remembrance: Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden warns about America’s greatest threat now

As America reaches 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, the former Navy SEAL credited with killing Usama bin Laden warned of the greatest threat now facing the U.S. Robert O’Neill, former member of the elite SEAL Team Six, said in an interview with Fox News that despite growing concerns around a resurgence of radical Islamic terrorism, the U.S. has bigger vulnerabilities closer to home.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Independent

Kirstie Alley says use of gender neutral term ‘chestfeeding’ is ‘insanity’ and ‘degrading to women’

Kirsty Alley has claimed that the use of the gender neutral term “chest-feeding” is “insanity” because it is “degrading to women”. Gender-inclusive language is being used more in hospitals to accommodate trans and gender-neutral people. New guidelines by the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine are urging the use of gender-inclusive terms such as “chestfeeding,” “parent’s milk” and “human milk feeding”.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

Big Mad Anti-Vaxxers Are Planning a Walkout — and It’s Flopping

When President Biden announced last night that his administration would be instituting vaccine mandates for up to 100 million Americans, no one expected anti-vaxxers and far-right extremists to be particularly happy. Yet one would’ve thought they would’ve organized something a little better than this. In response to Biden’s mandate, which requires that federal employees be vaccinated against Covid-19 or be subject to weekly testing, anti-vaxxers predictably became enraged, swapping calls for revolution and uprising and sharing template forms for how to request religious exemptions from their employers. (He also announced that workers at companies with more than 100 employees would be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy