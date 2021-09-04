CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Corvette C8 Z06 Shows Aero Cues Taken From C8.R

By Vince Brown
gmauthority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, GM Authority brought you the first ever spy shots of the upcoming Corvette C8 Z06 without body-hugging checkered camouflage. Now, we have new closeup shots that reveal design and aero cues taken from the Corvette Racing C8.R. Indeed, the removal of the heavy camo gives us our best...

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corvette Stingray#Aero#Chevy Corvette#Gm#Gm Authority#Z06#07 18 19#Imsa Gtlm Championship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Related
CarsPosted by
Motorious

The Only Hellcat Charger Manual Known To Exist

Even modern Charger starts as an automatic, but this one underwent a transformation. The Dodge Charger, possibly one of America’s only true muscle cars left. While others focus on cutting weight and improving lap times the Charger tends to shift its focus on one thing, raw power. The Hellcats in particular seem to have mastered the art of big smokey burnouts and hard-hitting acceleration. However, there has always been one drawback to the current generation of Chargers. That would be the lack of a manual transmission option. We understand why Dodge does this.
CarsCNET

Corvette buyers cost the 2022 C8 3 mpg highway, report says

The Chevrolet Corvette is a relatively lightweight sports car, as modern sports cars go. That, coupled with a torquey and under-stressed engine makes for a surprisingly fuel-efficient vehicle, as many Corvette fans will likely tell you. Unfortunately, that efficiency is taking a dip, at least on the highway, according to a report published Thursday by Autoblog.
CarsMotorAuthority

2023 Chevy Camaro reportedly in line for CT5-V Blackwing's V-8

The current sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro is not long for this world. Word on the street is that it bows out after the 2024 model year, though there's the slight chance it sticks around until 2026 should demand be sufficient. You'd think Chevy has completely forgotten the car given the lack...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Watch A Guy Steal A New Corvette From The Dealership

Some things need to be seen to be believed. This is one of them. Now, we all know the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray coupe and convertible are in extremely high demand. Many customers have been waiting months for delivery. Those who aren't on the list are often willing to pay thousands over stick price even for less equipped models. It's a classic case of low supply, high demand.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Could Be The Wildest C8 Corvette Widebody Kit Yet

The Chevrolet Corvette is an all-American icon that has graced our roads for well over half a century. The eighth-generation car, the C8, is the first mid-engine production version in the history of the Corvette brand, and people can't seem to get enough of it. This sleek sports car offers exotic supercar levels of performance for not a lot of money, and the aftermarket tuning scene has already taken a big liking to it. While some have made the C8 Corvette ridiculously fast, others focus more on the looks department. Widebody kits are becoming popular for this model, and the internet can't stop talking about the "Black Widow" kit that's been floating around social media for a while. So when is it coming out?
Carsgmauthority.com

This 2022 Silverado 1500 Work Truck Prototype Has A Strange Interior

Just yesterday, GM Authority brought you new spy photos of the refreshed 2022 Silverado Work Truck, caught in prototype form testing on public roads ahead of a debut next month. Now, we’re checking out the interior of this refreshed model prototype, and things are, well, a little strange. Although the...
Carsgmauthority.com

C8 Corvette Stingray Takes On A C7 Corvette Z06 At The Drag Strip: Video

The C8 Corvette Stingray and C7 Corvette Z06 are surprisingly close in performance. Chevy claims the C7 Corvette Z06 will complete the quarter-mile in 10.95 seconds at 127 mph, while the C8 Corvette Stingray clocks in at 11.2 seconds at 122 mph. With a difference of only three-tenths between them, the biggest deciding factor in a race between these two American sports cars would be the driver.
CarsCarscoops

Over 40% Of 2021 Corvette C8 Models Sold Have Been Convertibles

Chevrolet will end production of the 2021 Corvette C8 this week before turning its attention to the 2022 model and confirmed that no less than 26,216 units were built for 2021. Almost half of them have been Convertibles. Speaking during the National Corvette Museum’s recent 27th Anniversary celebrations, Corvette product...
CarsAutoblog

How we would fix the Chevrolet Camaro

Cars quite often miss the mark. Sometimes that means it was a critical failure. Sometimes that means it was a critical darling that didn't translate into sales. Sometimes, worst of all, critics panned it and people avoided it. You know, the Azteks of the world. In this series, we will attempt to "fix" such cars by offering (mostly) constructive suggestions for correcting the issues that caused the car in question to irk car reviewers like ourselves and/or cause the buying public to go "meh."
CarsPistonheads

Chevrolet Corvette (Z06) | Spotted

There's some understandable excitement around the new Corvette Z06, which will be revealed to the world on 26th October. Not only is it the first mid-engined Z06, but it's also getting a flat-plane crank V8 never seen in a Corvette; add that to the favourable impression already made by the standard C8 and the promise of tangible motorsport influence, and it's easy to get why anticipation is at fever pitch. Especially if it comes to the UK...
Carsgmauthority.com

Final 2021 Corvette Production Number Announced

The final production number for the 2021 Corvette Stingray has been revealed by General Motors. A total of 26,212 examples of the 2021 Corvette Stingray were produced at the GM Bowling Green Assembly plant in Kentucky this year. That’s up nearly 6,000 units from last year, when GM managed to build 20,368 units of the mid-engine sports car. Production of the 2021 Corvette Stingray began last December and lasted through to September 6th, 2021. Production of the 2022 Corvette will begin on September 14th.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Ultra Low-Mile 1969 Chevy Nova SS L-78 For Sale: Video

The Chevy Nova began life as the Chevy II for the 1962 model year, a small, basic economy car competitor for the Ford Falcon. The Nova moniker was among the finalists for the car’s name, but lost out as it did not start with the letter “C.” The Nova name was applied to top of the line Chevy IIs.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

What Is a Terminator Mustang? Think Superchargers, Snakes, and SVT

The Knockout Punch that Put Chevy's Camaro on Ice for 7 Years. It seems supremely unfair that many of history's most celebrated performance machines get dumbed down to their peak horsepower stats, but they are merely convenient mile markers. Gearheads know the significance of the numbers 225, 505, and 707 (spoiler alert: Fox Mustang, LS7 C6 Corvette, Dodge Hellcat), but the reality is that the horsepower ratings of our favorite cars are placeholders for a raft of other facts and figures that our non-gearhead listener friends would rather not be subjected to. In the performance Hall of Fame, the horsepower number "390" was for the longest time associated with the A12-optioned 440 Mopars of 1969, but for a new generation, 390 hp means only one thing: the 2003 to 2004 Ford SVT Cobra "Terminator" Mustang.
Carsgmauthority.com

C8 Corvette Gets Aggressive Black Widow Widebody Treatment: Video

The C8 Corvette just got an aggressive new widebody treatment courtesy of Car Mstyle Design and Ivan Tampi Customs. The new collaborative aesthetics upgrade is dubbed The Black Widow Widebody, transforming the mid-engine Chevy sports car front to back. The new BlackWidow Widebody kit for the C8 Corvette was recently...
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

1970 Chevy Chevelle SS 454 Is The Muscle Car King

Carlisle is offering up this impressive muscle car. Finding a clean example of a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS LS6 454 these days is like finding a unicorn hidden among the horses. There are many variants of the Chevelle that were made during this time, but the 454 cubic inch LS6-powered ones were highly coveted beasts, that have the meat to keep up with the muscle car madness on the roads today. Example in this kind of condition are becoming harder to find by the day, and as soon as one becomes available for sale, they're usually gone by the next day.
Carsgmauthority.com

2022 Silverado 1500 Refresh: Here’s Everything We Know

Ever since its debut, the fourth-generation Chevy Silverado 1500 for the 2019 model year, the popular pickup has had two constant criticisms: the treatment of the front air curtains, which has become known as the “sideburns”, and its interior. GM is widely expected to address both in the upcoming 2022 Silverado refresh, which debut at 4 p.m. EST on September 9th.
MotorsportsPosted by
Motor1.com

See Corvette C8 Drag Race Itself Along With A C7 Z06 And '90s Camaro

How many Corvette drag racing videos have we seen since the C8 'Vette's debut in 2019? We don't have a specific answer for that, except to say a lot. We've seen too many matchups to count, from Corvette-versus-Supra to Corvette-versus-GT500 and even crazy races like Corvette-versus-Rolls Royce. Occasionally we've seen the C8 race older Corvettes, but as far as we can tell, this is the first time we've seen the C8 race itself.
Carsgmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Makes Official Debut

The 2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 has debuted as the new flagship off-road entrant in the automaker’s light-duty pickup portfolio. Like the mid-size Chevy Colorado ZR2, the Silverado ZR2 features advanced MultiMatic DSSV dampers, which feature three separate spool valves and three fluid flow chambers for enhanced damping control. Retuned springs work in conjunction with the dampers to deliver increased maximum front and rear suspension travel, while front and rear e-lockers further enhanced the truck’s loose surface traction and rock crawling capability.

Comments / 0

Community Policy