'Wonder Woman' Director Patty Jenkins Says Films Made for Streaming "Look Like Fake Movies"

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWonder Woman and WW84 director Patty Jenkins has offered her thoughts on films that release on streaming platforms. Though the director’s last film, Wonder Woman 1984 debuted on HBO Max at the same time as its theatrical release, she did not hold back on her comments about films that were made for streaming.

