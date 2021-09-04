Book Review: Winter Counts tells of poverty, lack of justice on Rosebud Reservation

Last year I woke up one morning to see my name circulating through an Artnet newsletter identified as the person behind the Instagram account @cancelartgalleries. My little gallery Housing (with a smaller budget than most) was smeared as the anonymous account that exposes racism in the art world. I soon became a pariah of the art world, a pariah of anti-racism, which is absurd in its own right. The writer of the newsletter article, a White man named Nate Freeman, whom I had known in passing, never, as far as I know, attempted to fact check or inquire whether this rumor (started by a well-known White woman artist) was true. It was simply assumed that the person who would orchestrate the publicizing of grievances against the art world would be the Black woman gallerist, the Black woman gallerist who is not working for a powerful White man, the Black woman gallerist who speaks her mind, the Black woman gallerist who has nothing to lose in pursuit of power in a white supremacist, patriarchal system.