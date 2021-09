Lawrenceville played its first interscholastic game in nearly two years on Saturday, turning back a young but resilient Princeton Day squad 6-3. After the 21 month layoff, the Big Red went on the attack like a team that had been starved for the action, scoring four goals in the game’s first 12 minutes to jump out to a 4-0 lead. But the visiting Panthers would get their bearings and fight back to within a single goal, forcing Lawrenceville to score a pair of late fourth quarter goals to end the threat and come away with the win.