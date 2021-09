Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has praised his fellow Marvel costar and on-screen dad Tony Leung. Tony Leung is one of the most prominent actors in Hong Kong cinema, having starred in well-known films like Infernal Affairs and In The Mood For Love. With the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Leung is expected to make a big splash in Hollywood, a market that has largely overlooked him. While fans of his have continued to sing his praises leading up to the Marvel film, Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu has chimed in as well, calling the actor “a masterclass in acting”.