Noel Gallagher knew Oasis were going to be the "biggest band in the world" the day after he wrote 'Live Forever'. Never-before-seen footage of the Britpop group performing the 1994 hit from their acclaimed debut studio album, 'Definitely Maybe' - which the 54-year-old guitarist penned the year he formed the iconic rock band with his now-estranged brother, frontman Liam Gallagher, in 1991 - at their iconic 1996 Knebworth concert has been shared ahead of the release of the documentary 'Oasis Knebworth 1996'.