NAPA — After country star Chris Stapleton, himself a replacement to Stevie Nicks, suddenly became ill the day before BottleRock Napa Valley was to start, the festival’s producers acted quickly. They realized that they had Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile on the lineup. That’s half of their all-star country band, the Highwomen. The only problem was that neither Natalie Hemby nor Amanda Shires (the other half of the band) were around. Shires, in fact, had recently undergone emergency surgery. Still, the call went out to Hemby and friend Brittany Spencer. Within hours, both were on a plane to the Bay Area.