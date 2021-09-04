Barcelona's 'American boy wonder': Where is Ben Lederman now?

Lionel Messi’s move to Paris Saint-Germain and Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United may have altered the landscape of European soccer, but if this summer’s transfer window has taught us anything, it’s that the true power in the sport is the same as it was last year. Manchester United may finally, after several years in the unfamiliar shadow of their crosstown rival, be equipped to challenge Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, and PSG may finally win the Champions League title they’ve been trying to buy for years, but the COVID-19 pandemic is still the dominant force in soccer. Even now, with fans back in the stands and soccer presenting itself as an emblem of the world’s cautious return to normalcy, the virus is still writing the history of the game.