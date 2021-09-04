CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

This is what I tell friends who are torn about having children | Hadley Freeman

By Hadley Freeman
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nyrK2_0bmSqXUT00
Group of young friends at a party Photograph: Flashpop/Getty Images

I am of an age when most of my social group is in their late 30s and early 40s, and, as has always been the case, the majority of my friends are women. So I find myself increasingly having this conversation – usually with a friend, but sometimes with a nice woman I bond with at a party or somesuch – and it goes like this: she always assumed she would have kids, but she didn’t meet the right partner in her 30s, and actually it was fine because she was so busy with her career, and who can afford kids anyway? But now she’s 40 and while she’s not desperate to have kids, she’s also not that keen on losing the option. It kinda sucks being the only one among her friends without kids, when the WhatsApps are full of Hey Duggee chat, and what will happen to her when she’s old? Will she be all alone? So should she have a baby now? I look her right in the eyes and I tell her what I always tell women in these circumstances: don’t bother.

I need to clarify two things here. First, this is in no way a reflection of my feelings about my own children, whom I genuinely cannot imagine my life without, even though I lived for almost 40 years without them. That your life becomes entirely about your kids once you have them is not proof that’s how life should be – it’s a reflection of what kids are like. It’s strange how often people confuse the cause and effect here. I can only assume it’s done mainly by parents who are trying to reassure themselves that they definitely made the right life choices when they realise that, for the next eight years, their weekends will no longer be about seeing their friends, but consist entirely and only of shepherding their kids to playdates and making awkward small chat with random people who just happened to have had kids around the same time as you.

Also, this is advice I give only to women who are ambivalent about having kids. Women who are desperate to have them and have endured hideous losses and medical treatments would never be treated so blithely by me, not least because I have been there. When I hit my late 30s, the desire to have kids walloped me and left me so dazed that I lost the ability to have conversations that weren’t about fertility. When I failed to become instantly pregnant, and then when I later miscarried , it was an all-consuming heartbreak, but unlike with romantic heartbreaks, there was no promise of eventual redemption. For a while, I was barely able to function.

You can keep your billionaires and your supermodels: there is no demographic I envy more than women who are contentedly child-free because, of the ones I know, their lives are brilliant. But I know I would not have been fine if I hadn’t had kids. The sadness would have cast too long a shadow, and maybe that’s evidence of a lack in me, but it is also why I have never doubted my decision to have them, even if I spend many a weekend indulging in fantasies about the incredible books I’d be writing, if I didn’t have to spend another Saturday at some kid’s fourth birthday picnic. (Jane Austen, the Brontës and Virginia Woolf never wasted an afternoon at a Peppa Pig party.) The propulsion towards parenthood – maybe biological, maybe emotional – overwhelmed me, and I have great jealousy of those who don’t get swept up in that illogical, brain-scrambling tidal wave. Why force yourself to walk into that maelstrom?

Related: Just got a puppy? Here’s what a terrier called Arthur taught me about love | Hadley Freeman

Of course, there are many reasons why a woman might feel she should force herself. In Ann Patchett’s new book, These Precious Days , she has a lovely essay about her lifelong certainty that she didn’t want children, and also the ludicrous things people have said to her about it. “Even if you don’t want children, you should have one anyway, because later on you’ll wish you had one and then it’ll be too late” is a typical comment, although in my experience, the older a child-free woman gets, the happier she is with her life. (By contrast, men don’t tend to get those jibes, but I’ve seen plenty become sentimental about missed parenting possibilities as they sail past 60.) Fear of future regret is a powerful drug, but it can only be a theoretical fear and, contrary to popular propaganda, having children isn’t the only achievement that counts in a woman’s life. Children aren’t insurance policies or promises of companionship in your dotage. They’re just people, and they come with all the exhausting irritations that we all bring to the party. Some of us, for whatever weird reason, really need that in our lives. But to those who don’t, I say, don’t bother, and congratulations.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Austen
Person
Hadley Freeman
Person
Ann Patchett
Person
Virginia Woolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Propulsion#Whatsapps#Peppa Pig Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
RelationshipsThe Guardian

The children of 9/11

There were 3,051 children who lost a parent on September 11 2001. In the first of three episodes examining the reverberations of the attacks 20 years on, three of that group reflect on the weight of that private grief – and what it meant to grow up with it in the media spotlight.
RelationshipsThe Guardian

‘They came for my daughter’: Afghan single mothers face losing children under Taliban

The day after Mazar-i-Sharif, the provincial capital of Balkh province, fell to the Taliban on 14 August, gunmen came for Raihana’s* six-year-old daughter. Widowed when her husband was murdered by Taliban forces in 2020, Raihana had been raising her child as a single mother. After her husband’s death she had fought her in-laws for custody of her daughter and won, thanks to the rights she had under Afghan civil law – which state that single women can keep their children if they can provide for them financially.
Relationship AdviceThe Tab

This is what it’s like to break up with a friend according to people who’ve done it

Dealing with the end of romantic relationships is hard, regardless of which end of the breakup you find yourself on. Luckily, this subject is well-documented in films, TV and books, so basically there’s pretty much a blueprint for almost every possible situation already out there. What’s less talked about is the the moment when you realise that breaking up with a close friend may be your only option.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Well+Good

6 signs someone is in love with you, based on body language alone

The early stages of a romantic relationship holds tons of excitement and potential energy; you’re learning new things about your new partner, settling into new routines, and figuring out your feelings. At a certain point, though, you’ll probably be ready to say those three magic words, but you're nervous about uttering them first for fear that you won't hear them in return, or—worse—that your partner won't share your sentiment. Because picking up on signs someone is in love with you isn't a science or easy to do with any semblance of confidence, the act of saying it can feel like a game of chicken—but that doesn't have to be the case.
Relationship AdviceTelegraph

Dear Richard: 'My girlfriend keeps taking credit for food that I have cooked'

We have been having people around for dinner for the first time in a while and I have cooked most of the food, as I usually do when it’s just us; but then my girlfriend always seems to take the credit for the food. Either she pipes up with something like “We made this”, or if there’s one element she has made, she goes on and on about that and demands to know what our friends think of that one particular thing.
Relationship AdviceClinton Herald

How do I make it right after cheating on my boyfriend?

Dear Annie: My boyfriend and I have been together for six years now. Two years ago, I cheated on him, and he found out shortly after when he looked at my phone and saw that I was texting the other guy. At the time, I panicked and said that my best friend, “Deb,” had been using my phone. I then reached out to Deb and begged her to cover for me and lie if my boyfriend asked her about it. She did, and he bought the excuse. But a few weeks later, I confessed the truth to him, including the fact that Deb had covered up for me. We’ve been trying to work past this ever since. I feel awful about my infidelity. It has affected me in ways I never thought it would, just as I know it’s affected him very deeply, too. It worsened my depression and anxiety.
Kidsneworleanssun.com

What to do when your child is sad?

Wondering what to do whenever your child is sad or depressed? Knowing when and how to cheer up your little one is very important for parents, particularly in today's times. Of course, you can keep your little one happy by encouraging participation in fun activities for kids, especially things that they love. Yellow Class offers a plethora of fun activities online for little ones that you can take a closer look at, in this regard. You can cook them their favorite dishes sometimes, allow them more playtime and so on. However, overall happiness aside, there may be particular times when your child feels sad and lost.
Family Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

A Mother Doesn’t Always Know Best

It seems like a reassuring thing to say to a new mother. It’s an empowering statement, “you’ll know best”. We are fed the idea that we will just feel it if something is off. We are given the go-ahead to trust in our gut, even if we hadn’t been trusted with it before.
Family Relationshipswhattoexpect.com

How I Realized I'm Not the Fun Parent — and Why That's Completely Okay

One mom spent years trying to be the "fun" parent before realizing it just wasn't in her nature. Before I had kids, I had pretty high expectations for the activities my future children and I were going to do together. I imagined myself whipping up delicious, Pinterest-worthy concoctions, picking out elaborate, super-chic matching outfits (that I’d hashtag #OOTD, of course) and getting YouTube messages from moms asking me how I managed to do it all. Unfortunately, I forgot a few things: I hate crafts, don’t dress up often and I’m not one to stand out in a crowd.
Relationship AdviceParents Magazine

PSA: Stop Telling Parents to Enjoy Every Moment

I'm not afraid to admit that I am not, in fact, enjoying every moment of parenthood. This toxic positivity needs to stop because it is harmful (and annoying!). We've all been there: in a long line at Target, overwhelmed and swimming in small children who are sword fighting with the lane dividers and loudly expressing their displeasure about candy you won't buy them, when someone dispenses some ill-timed and unsolicited parenting advice, "Enjoy every moment!" Pardon me for not basking in this super-duper fun and ultra-enjoyable spectacle.
Family Relationshipsredtri.com

The Perfect Picture Book About Friends Who Are Family

Whether you’re cuddling up on the couch for a mid-afternoon story or winding down at bedtime, a great book brings families together for quality time and important conversations. A must-have for your kiddo’s bookshelf is Stick and Stone: Best Friends Forever, a new adventure for beloved BFFs Stick and Stone.
Family Relationshipsolneyenterprise.com

Twenty Things I Want My Daughters to Understand About Being a Woman

1. Lady-like behavior is not weakness. It’s being gracious, kind and hospitable. It’s having enough respect for yourself and consideration for others to dress modestly, speak kind words and maintain self-control even when you’re angry. It’s difficult to be lady-like in today’s culture. But it’s worth it. 2. Being a...
KidsGrazia

Giovanna Fletcher: 'Children Are Suffering – There’s So Much Change'

Tell us about the audiobooks you've been working on... Churchill and Sue Pickford and I have come together to create the second series of Little Chapters Of Chill. We made the first series at the start of lockdown last year and the emphasis is all about mindfulness for kids. These are audiobooks which I narrate. It was originally created to combat the restlessness that happens when you’ve got kids in the back of the car and to bring a bit of chill. But the first series actually launched in lockdown, which for my house was a great thing. Because life was loud and chaotic with the three boys just running around all the time. It enabled us to have some chill in the home. Each episode follows Churchie, the Churchill mascot on a different adventure through nature and each one is focused on a different sense.
Tavares, FLorlandomedicalnews.com

How Can Adults Help Children Who Have Lost a Loved One?

Tavares – When someone loses a loved one, the person can experience a variety of intense feelings. The emotions can be consuming and even overwhelming to the point it affects everyday life. Through life experience, an adult may recognize that the range of feelings are due to grief. But for...
Family RelationshipsShawnee News-Star

Thinking Out Loud: Five questions to ask your parents

If you are fortunate enough to have one or both of your parents, I encourage you to read this article and take what I'm sharing to heart. At this point in life I have already lost my father and my mother, so I wish I had read (and heeded) an article like this some years ago.
Relationship AdviceMichigan Daily

I don’t have a best friend and it’s for the best

My best friend ghosted me. One day she was there, and the next day she wasn’t. I worried that maybe one of her dogs had died or that her family’s restaurant had shut down or that something had happened to her mother or father or her sister. And far later,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy