CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Match report: United Women 2 Reading 0

By Official Site of Man U
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKirsty Hanson netted United's first goal of the campaign in front of the returning United fans at Leigh Sports Village on 39 minutes, latching onto Ella Toone's pass before producing a finish that found the bottom corner. After the break, Ona Batlle doubled the lead to ensure that we would...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aoife Mannion
Person
Marc Skinner
Person
Kirsty Hanson
Person
Ona Batlle
Person
Hannah Blundell
Person
Ella Toone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leigh Sports Village#United Women 2 Reading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Match Recap: Burnley 1-1 Leeds United

Leeds United left it late to draw with Burnley at Turf Moor, as Patrick Bamford got off-the-mark ahead of the international break. After a rough and tumble start to the game, Burnley pulled some momentum together, causing problems primarily from set pieces. Gudmundsson came close on 35 minutes with a curling effort from the far-right of the box, while it was Bamford who came closest for Burnley - heading a corner off the post late in the half.
Sportschatsports.com

Brighton Women 1 United Women 1

Loughborough University was the neutral venue for a keenly contested pre-season friendly, in which Reds captain Katie Zelem gave her side a half-time lead with a direct free-kick and the Seagulls levelled with their first attack after the break. Marc Skinner's first competitive game in charge is now less than...
Soccerchatsports.com

Match report: Reds narrowly beaten in Championship opener

Liverpool FC Women's league season began with a narrow 1-0 defeat against London City Lionesses on Sunday afternoon. In their opening fixture of the new FA Women’s Championship campaign, the Reds were undone in the second half when Rianna Jarrett converted a penalty to give the visitors all three points.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Reading ‘in talks’ with Chelsea and Danny Drinkwater — report

After taking on one Chelsea castoff, are reportedly “in talks” for another. Left back Baba Rahman recently joined the Championships side on a season-long loan, and he could be followed by Danny Drinkwater. According to the Reading Chronicle, the Royals are willing to offer the 31-year-old midfielder an opportunity to...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Match report: Arsenal 4-0 Brentford

Four second-half goals were enough to give us a comfortable win over Brentford in a behind-closed-doors friendly at London Colney on Thursday. Ben White and Gabriel started in a three-man central defence, and both came through unscathed after recent illness and injury problems respectively. The latter also got his name on the scoresheet, lashing home when a clearance fell to him just inside the area, to break the deadlock early in the second half.
Soccerbluehens.com

Women's Soccer Match Preview: UMBC

.............................................................. » Delaware is 1-3 to start the season. The Blue Hens hit the road for two consecutive road matches for the first time this season. The Blue Hens play at UMBC on Thursday night and then at Liberty on Sunday at 6 p.m.. » Thursday will be the 16th...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Manchester United Women make winning start to WSL with victory over Reading

Manchester United made a winning start to life under new boss Marc Skinner as they beat Reading 2-0 at Leigh Sports Village in the opening match of the 2021-22 Women’s Super League season.Kirsty Hanson gave United the lead with a cool finish in the 39th minute, set up by Ella Toone.England midfielder Toone was then the provider again as Ona Batlle fired in a second in the 54th minute.Our #FAWSL campaign gets off to the perfect start! 😍👏#MUWomen pic.twitter.com/Pky2mBn0qc— Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) September 3, 2021That came shortly after a contentious moment when an effort from Reading’s Brooke Chaplen looked...
Sportschatsports.com

Manchester United 2-0 Reading: Red Devils kick-start Women's Super League season with a victory as Kirsty Hanson and Ona Batlle goals give new manager Marc Skinner perfect start in front of the Sky Sports cameras

Manchester United beat Reading 2-0 as the 2021-2022 Women's Super League season kicked off in front of the Sky Sports cameras. The Red Devils, who finished fourth last term, are looking to challenge for a place in the Champions League and got off to the perfect start under new manager Marc Skinner.
College SportsSB Nation

Writers Wanted For Coverage Of Reading Women’s And Academy Teams

As the 2021-22 season gets into its stride, we at The Tilehurst End are looking to grow our coverage of Reading and have two exciting voluntary positions on offer. Firstly, we are looking for someone to take on the role of women’s team writer. Kelly Chambers’s side have been a Women’s Super League outfit since 2016 and begin the new campaign against Manchester United on Friday night, live on Sky Sports.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Katie Zelem wants Manchester United Women to put down a marker against Reading

Manchester United captain Katie Zelem believes her side’s first game is all about setting standards for the new season.United host Reading at Leigh Sports Village on Friday night in the first game of the 2021/22 Women’s Super League campaign.The Royals defeated United in the same fixture last term, registering the Reds’ only home loss of that season.Midfielder Zelem, 25, told a press conference: “I think no matter who we were going to play, first game would’ve been about us setting our standards.“We can go up against Reading and show everyone what we’ve worked on and set our marker down.”After just...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Match Report: Manchester City Dominate Undermanned Arsenal

Manchester City shut out all the noise surrounding the club this past week and took a Saturday stroll in the park. The Blues beat Mikel Arteta’s depleted Arsenal FC side 5-0 in a game that was the very definition of one-sided. Arteta brought the Gunners to the Etihad without several...
SoccerSB Nation

Arsenal Women vs Chelsea: match preview

Arsenal open the 2021-22 WSL campaign against the defending champions, Chelsea, at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal have not beaten Chelsea since October 2018, but there is renewed optimism this season, following Jonas Eidevall’s appointment as head coach during the summer, and an impressive transfer window. Arsenal’s signing of Tobin Heath...
SoccerSB Nation

Liverpool FC Women At Watford FC Women- Match Preview

The Liverpool FC Women’s team will have their second game of the season on Saturday, September 4th away to the Watford FC Women’s team. The match will be played at Watford’s Vicarage Road (see, it is possible to have a match in the main stadium) at 2pm BST/9am EST. At this point, it does not look like the match will be broadcast live, but a replay will be available on the FA Player.
SoccerSB Nation

Everton Women v Manchester City Women - Match Preview and Prediction

Manchester City Women make the journey down the East Lancs to face Everton for the opening game of the new season. The blues will be eager to make a winning start to the new season as they look to chase down current champions Chelsea and claim a second WSL title, and must overcome the team they played four times last season and emerged victorious on each occasion.
Soccerchatsports.com

The first of Sky Sports' Women's Super League matches airs TONIGHT with Man United hosting Reading in the season opener... with Karen Carney leading the pundit line-up, what can fans expect from the new multi-million TV deal?

It will be a landmark moment when Manchester United and Reading walk out in front of the Sky Sports cameras at Leigh Sports Village tonight. A new multi-million pound TV deal means the broadcaster will show Women's Super League matches for the first time. Sky are synonomous for their football...
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United vs Orlando City: Match Preview

The many meetings between Atlanta United and Orlando City in their five years of joint existence have painted a succinct picture of both club’s fortunes. The Five Stripes’ nine-game unbeaten run coincided with its MLS Cup and US Open Cup victories while its six-game winless streak came hand in hand with a fall to the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Orlando, which has won three of the last six clashes, is now a regular at the top of the East and all but certain to book its second straight postseason appearance. None of Atlanta’s last three managers (Stephen Glass, Gabriel Heinze, and Rob Valentino) managed to come out on top against the Purple Lions. The task of restoring Atlanta’s crown has now fallen to Gonzalo Pineda who comes face to face with Oscar Pareja’s side in only his second game in charge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy