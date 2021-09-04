No. 18 Jennies Post 3-0 Sweep of Texas A&M International
ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Sydney Lierz had a double-double with 10 kills and 12 digs to help lead the No. 18 University of Central Missouri Jennies volleyball team to a 3-0 sweep of the Texas A&M International Dust Devils Friday, Sept. 3, in the Seawolf Invitational at the Alaska Airlines Center. The set scores were 25-13, 25-19 and 25-15. The Jennies (2-0) are scheduled to conclude play in the Seawolf Invitational with a pair of matches Saturday, Sept. 4, against Indianapolis (3 p.m. CT) and host Alaska Anchorage (10:30 p.m. CT).ucmathletics.com
