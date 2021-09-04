They crossed again! Neymar again in La Casa de Papel

In the last hours, The Money Heist it became the number one trend around the world. And is that the serie, now produced by Netflix, premiered this Friday the first part of its fifth and final season. The farewell to the red monkey robbers has already begun and will have its definitive end -or at least that is believed so far- the December 3. However, other characters have already left the series long ago. Here we tell you what happened to one of them.