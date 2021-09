A young man has no idea how long he has left to live. But the one thing that 20-year-old Sergio is sure about is that the love of his life, Isabella, will always be right by his side. When Sergio was 15 years old, he was diagnosed with leukemia and has been living with the life-threatening disease for several years. This was also around the time when he began dating Isabella, and the two high school sweethearts leaned on each other as Sergio began the long-drawn-out battle with cancer.