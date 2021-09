The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding in some significant ways in the next few years, both in theaters and with exclusive television shows on Disney+. With Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings expected to be released this weekend, fans are curious to see exactly what that future holds — and apparently, it will involve a familiar face from Shang-Chi joining the upcoming Secret Invasion Disney+ series. According to a new report from The Direct, Marvel Studios producer Jonathan Schwartz, who most recently worked on Shang-Chi, is currently working on the forthcoming series, which will draw inspiration from the 2008 comic storyline of the same name.