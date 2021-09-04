CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeToya Luckett will be part of Raising Kanan 2: everything about her character

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaising Right surprised in the month of July with a very interesting story about the adolescence of Kanan Stark, the arch enemy of de Jamer St Patrick, alias Ghost and protagonist of the entire series Power, which aired between 2014 and 2020 with great success in Starz and now in StarzPlay. This spin-off is the second in the universe and fans welcomed it with open arms. So much so that as soon as it was released it was renewed for a second season and there is already a new confirmed character, played by LeToya Luckett. Here we tell you everything about their participation.

