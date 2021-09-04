Yoo Jae Suk, Kim Jong Kook, & Kim Min Kyung top TV variety stars' brand value rankings for this month
Yoo Jae Suk, Kim Jong Kook, and Kim Min Kyung are the top TV variety stars in terms of brand value from the past month!. Brand value rankings evaluate big data based on consumer activity, participation, communication capability, social activity, etc. Each month, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzes big data of various brand categories to determine which names and figures excelled in brand value.www.allkpop.com
Comments / 0