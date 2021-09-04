Mamadou Fall scores twice to help LAFC beat Sporting KC 4-0

LAFC just came off a 4-0 thrashing of Sporting Kansas City this past Friday night. With two goals and a stellar performance on defense there was no doubt Mamadou Fall was the man of the match. Fall helped cut a nine game no win streak for LAFC. Getting the win without their star players in Carlos Vela, injured, and Diego Rossi was critical. Proving that this team can win without them. As mentioned, two goals scored by Fall, one by Cristian Arango, and another via penalty by Eduardo Atuesta was enough for LAFC. Also Sporting Kansas City saw a red card in the 58th minute to Roger Espinoza. Making it difficult for KC to tie the match up and having to play more defensive. If this team can start to click on all cylinders and play like they did on Friday, then they are a tough team to beat.