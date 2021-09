On Friday night at Bronco Stadiums Houston Methodist Field, home of the Dayton Broncos, the Broncos came into the 2021 football season with the mindset of turning things around from a 2020 season where they went winless. Unfortunately, the season’s first game didn’t turn out the way the Broncos hoped that it would have gone. The Dayton Broncos on Friday night fell to a pretty wellcoached Lake Creek Lions team. But despite coming up short and out the losing end, thanks to second-year head coach Blake Ware and his staff, Broncos fans left Methodist Stadium feeling somewhat positive about this upcoming football season. “There Is Brightness Out the Horizon.”