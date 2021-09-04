CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On milestone night, Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina lead Cardinals past Brewers

In their 300th career start together, Adam Wainwright allowed one earned run and catcher Yadier Molina hit a grand slam as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 15-4 Friday.

Wainwright and Molina became the fourth battery in major league history to reach that milestone, joining Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan (324 games), Warren Spahn and Del Crandall (316), and Red Faber and Ray Schalk (306).

Wainwright (14-7) beat the Brewers for the 19th time while allowing four hits and three walks in 6 1/3 innings.

Nolan Arenado delivered two homers and three RBIs and Harrison Bader hit a three-run homer for the Cardinals (69-64), who won for the fifth time in seven games to remain in the thick of the National League wild-card race.

The Brewers (82-54) lost their second straight game, but they maintained their 10-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Central.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta (9-4) allowed four runs in two innings in his first start since suffering shoulder soreness on Aug. 18.

Arenado hit a two-run homer to get the Cardinals rolling in the first inning.

In the second inning, Peralta allowed Wainwright’s RBI single and Tommy Edman’s RBI grounder as the Cardinals boosted their lead to 4-0.

Arenado greeted reliever Justin Topa with a solo homer in the third inning. Dylan Carlson and Edmundo Sosa hit singles and Bader hit his homer to make it 8-0 before Topa exited with right elbow discomfort.

The Cardinals made it 10-0 in the seventh inning on Tyler O’Neill’s two-run homer. The Brewers got those runs back in the bottom of the inning with RBI grounders by Rowdy Tellez and Lorenzo Cain.

Molina hit his grand slam in the ninth inning off Hoby Milner after reliever Daniel Norris exited with a hand injury. Sosa hit a solo homer to make it 15-2. The Brewers countered with Luis Urias’ RBI double and another run-scoring grounder by Tellez in the bottom of the inning.

--Field Level Media

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

