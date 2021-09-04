CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Jets WR Jamison Crowder tests positive for COVID-19 (Report)

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePer Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, New York Jets receiver Jamison Crowder has tested positive for COVID-19. Crowder, set to enter his third season in green, had not appeared in any practices this week. Head coach Robert Saleh said he was dealing with a groin issue and was labeled day-to-day, per notes from the Jets. The Jets reportedly believed that Crowder’s diagnosis is an isolated incident.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Wr#Covid#Nfl Network#The Carolina Panthers#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
New York Jets
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Jets' Jamison Crowder: Misses practice with groin injury

Crowder sat out Wednesday's practice with a groin injury and will be re-evaluated Monday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports. Crowder will miss practice for the rest of the week, putting his availability in doubt for the Jets' Sept. 12 season opener at Carolina. While general manager Joe Douglas doesn't believe the current issue is serious, Crowder has a noteworthy history of upper-leg injuries, including two missed games last October with a groin issue. Any missed time this season would free up snaps and targets for Elijah Moore, Keelan Cole and/or Braxton Berrios, all of whom are potential options in the slot. Denzel Mims (hip) could also pick up some snaps if Moore and Cole end up spending more time inside.
NFLchatsports.com

Former Georgia WR cut by New York Jets

With the deadline for NFL teams to trim their rosters to 53 players coming on Tuesday at 4 p.m., tough decisions are being made by franchises across the league. Former Georgia wide receiver Lawrence Cager learned that the hard way on Monday when he was cut by the New York Jets.
NFLYardbarker

New York Jets trade TE Chris Herndon to Minnesota (Report)

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets have traded tight Chris Herndon to the Minnesota Vikings for an undetermined draft pick compensation. Minnesota recently lost primary tight end Irv Smith Jr. for the season due to a meniscus injury. Thus ends Herndon’s New York Jets career, which began...
NFLKansas City Star

Jets’ Crowder remains day to day with COVID-19 symptoms

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder is still recovering from symptoms of COVID-19 and his status for the opening game at Carolina remains uncertain. Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Crowder is vaccinated against the virus, but the receiver's availability for the season opener will depend on how he feels and tests. As a vaccinated player, Crowder will also need to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart, per NFL protocols.
NFLYardbarker

Jamison Crowder Ruled Out Against Panthers; What it Means For Jets

Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder has been ruled out for Sunday's opener against the Carolina Panthers, per head coach Robert Saleh. Crowder was placed on the COVID-19 list late last week after testing positive for the virus. As much as New York improved at the wide receiver position this offseason—bringing...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey must set the tone vs. NY Jets

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey must set the tone for his team as they look for a Week 1 win against the New York Jets. All eyes will be on Christian McCaffrey as he makes his long-awaited return to competitive action for the Carolina Panthers this weekend. The running back featured in just three games in 2020 due to various injury problems, so he’s obviously raring to go in pursuit of leading Matt Rhule’s men to bigger and better things this season.
NFLYardbarker

3 Major Storylines In Panthers-Jets Week 1 Matchup

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season features this matchup between two teams ready to make a playoff return. The New York Jets last made the postseason over a decade ago and had seven losing seasons since their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 AFC Championship Game. Add...
NFLheraldsun.com

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets injury and scouting report for Week 1

There’s a calmness about the Carolina Panthers that wasn’t present before the 2020 season opener. Last season, the players, the system, and the coaches were new. There was no offseason because of the COVID pandemic. But Year 2 brings continuity. The Panthers host the Jets at Bank of America Stadium...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jets Make Official Decision On WR Jamison Crowder Before Panthers Game

When the New York Jets take to the field against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, they will be without their leading receiver of the past two years. Speaking to the media on Friday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that wide receiver Jamison Crowder is officially out for Week 1. Crowder is still on the COVID-19 list after testing positive several days ago.
NFLYardbarker

Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Jets

The Carolina Panthers host the New York Jets in the 2021 season opener at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown Charlotte this Sunday with kickoff set for 1 p.m. EST on CBS. Both franchises are in a very similar position - the early stages of a rebuild. What can we expect to see when these two square off? Let's dive in.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLchatsports.com

Jaylon Smith & Ezekiel Elliott Among 7 Dallas Cowboys Players Facing A Make-Or-Break Season In 2021

The Dallas Cowboys are under a ton of pressure this season as head coach Mike McCarthy enters his second season after a poor first year. But there are also several key players who are facing potential make or break seasons in 2021. If starters like Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch and Ezekiel Elliott bounce-back after poor seasons, their time in Dallas could be up. There are also several young players facing a put up or shut up season in Dallas. Tom Downey of the Cowboys Report combs through all the players who may be facing a make it or break it season in 2021.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About Tony Romo

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made his opinion on his former quarterback Tony Romo extremely clear this week. Jones believes that Romo is a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Romo, who retired from the NFL following the 2016 season, is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. Romo has Hall of Fame-worthy statistics, though he likely won’t get in due to a lack of postseason success.
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how much money NFL officials make working games

When it comes to money made in the NFL, it’s no secret as to how much players and coaches make. Being one of the top money-making sports machines, lucrative contracts are given out left and right in today’s NFL. But how about the officials? They need to get paid as well, having to officiate the game and keep players' safety in mind. Here’s everything you need to know about NFL officials’ pay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy