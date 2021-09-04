CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Lyft Promises to Defend Drivers And Protect Riders After Texas Anti-Abortion Law Goes Into Effect

By NewsOne Staff
Posted by 
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Lyft announced a defense fund for drivers sued under the new law. In a statement, Lyft said it unequivocally supported Drivers and people’s privacy in their daily travels. The ride-share company said the new anti-abortion law is “incompatible with people’s basic rights to privacy, our community guidelines, the spirit of rideshare, and our values as a company.”

wzakcleveland.com

Comments / 0

93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dara Khosrowshahi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Rights#Twitter#Instagram#Planned Parenthood#Reuters#Match Group#Tinder And Match Com#Cnn#Twitter#Fund Texas Choice#Godaddy#Texas Right To Life#The New York Times#Tik Tok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Lyft
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
Related
Traffic6abc

Rideshare drivers react to ruling that Prop. 22 is unconstitutional

The California ride-hailing driver suing over the controversial Proposition 22 law said he can "breathe a little easier" after a judge ruled it unconstitutional, but an ongoing legal battle still looms as industry giants ready an appeal. Proposition 22 -- a ballot measure backed by Uber, Lyft and others --...
Texas StateKTVN.com

Lyft Responds To New Texas Anti-Abortion Law

Ride share company Lyft is creating a driver legal defense fund to cover those who are sued under the new anti-abortion law that was passed in Texas last week. SB8 which was signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in June, empowers any private individual to sue anyone who “aids and abets” an abortion in Texas after six weeks gestation.
Texas Statearcamax.com

Supreme Court lets Texas anti-abortion law remain in effect

WASHINGTON – A sharply divided Supreme Court officially declined late Wednesday to halt a Texas law that effectively bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, meaning the law will remain in force while a coalition led by abortion providers pursues a legal challenge to strike it down. In a...
Texas StateCBS Austin

New Texas abortion law goes into effect as lawsuits and appeals are filed

Right now, abortion after six weeks is not legally available in Texas -- and people can sue anyone who helps a woman obtain one for ten thousand dollars. Already there are a couple of lawsuits filed against Senate Bill 8, asking for temporary injunctions to stop the law for now in the Western District federal court. And Tuesday night, there was an emergency application made to the Supreme Court asking for a temporary halt to the law until the court can take the matter up.
Texas Statebloomberglaw.com

DOJ Files Suit in Effort to Void the Texas Anti-Abortion Law (1)

Attorney General Garland calls law ‘clearly unconstitutional’. Analyst cites difficulty in targeting who to sue under the law. The Justice Department sought to put a quick stop to a restrictive anti-abortion law in Texas after the Supreme Court refused to do so, seeking an emergency injunction to block it long enough for a court to rule it unconstitutional.
Texas StatePosted by
93.1 WZAK

Black Women Hail DOJ’s Lawsuit Against Texas And Its Anti-Abortion Law But Say It’s Not Enough

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The announcement that the Department of Justice (DOJ) intends to sue Texas for its recently enacted restrictive law surrounding abortion in the state was being hailed by women of all backgrounds. But Black women, in particular, applauded the DOJ‘s decision to file suit for the “extreme” legislation that undermines the group’s consistent calls for reproductive justice.
Lawbloomberglaw.com

The Texas Abortion Law Sleeper Issue: It Limits Access to Counsel

We cannot say enough bad things about Texas Senate Bill 8. First and foremost, it prohibits abortion at a point in pregnancy so early that many women do not even know they are pregnant. But don’t sleep another deplorable provision of the law: It also curtails access to counsel for those hoping to challenge this blatantly unconstitutional infringement on the right to choose.
Texas Statenewportri.com

OPINION/LETTER: Time to follow Texas abortion law

I was surprised by the extent of the opinion piece you printed from the Dean for Undergraduate Education at American University, Jessica Waters, in which she says “I’m done with Compromising with Anti-Choice Extremists.” I hope that means she gives up, but I doubt she means that. As is well...
Texas StateHarvard Health

Does Texas’ abortion law presage the end of Roe v. Wade?

Last week, after a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court of the United States declined an emergency request to block a new law in Texas that effectively bans abortion after six weeks – earlier than many women know they are pregnant. Unusually, the law is not enforced by criminal prosecutions, but rather by empowering members of the public to sue abortion providers and those who “aid and abet” a person seeking one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy