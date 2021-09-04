Women's XC second, men third, at Evansville Opener
EVANSVILLE, Indiana - The Marquette University men's and women's cross country teams finished third and second, respectively, at the Evansville Opener Friday evening. The meet began with the men's eight-kilometer race, junior team captain Jordan Janusiak finished first for the Golden Eagles, 12th-place overall, with a time of 26:03.8. August Beyer (26:03.8), Dan Weizeorick (26:28.6) and Jadon Conroy (26:32.4) shortly followed putting four of five MU's top-runners in the top-20.gomarquette.com
