Commerce- Walled Lake Western traveled across the district last Thursday to Walled Lake Northern to battle the Knights. The Warriors were looking for their first win of the season and the first victory of the Coach Kory Cioroch coaching-era. Western would face an uphill battle though, coming into the contest shorthanded with eighteen players sidelined, and several underclassmen making their first varsity appearance. Northern entered the rivalry-game at 1-0 after topping South Lyon East in the season opener last week, and The Knights had their sights set on defeating the Warriors in back-to-back seasons for the first time in history (Northern upset Western 17-7 on the road last season).