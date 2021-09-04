Three schools placed on lockdown after celebratory gender-reveal gunfire
Three schools in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, went into lockdown Wednesday after gunfire could be heard across the neighborhood. An expectant father had called his relatives with his wife to reveal the gender of their child, according to local news station WKRN . When the news broke, the father went outside and fired celebratory shots into the air. The baby's mother reportedly screamed in delight at the news she was having a baby boy.www.washingtonexaminer.com
Comments / 0