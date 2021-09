NEW YORK - From restaurants to schools and new requirements for city workers, big changes are coming to New York City on Monday in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus. On Monday, city inspectors will begin enforcing the vaccine mandate at restaurants. Diners will be required to show proof of vaccination for indoor dining at all eateries in the city as part of COVID safety rules outlined by the city. However, Mayor Bill de Blasio said this week that fines will not be imposed, at least not immediately.