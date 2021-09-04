Missouri State at OSU: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

Last meeting: OSU beat Missouri State 58-17 on Aug. 30, 2018. FOX23 James Aydelott’s forecast: Isolated storms; kickoff temp of 92°. Uncharacteristic of Mike Gundy’s teams over the years, the Cowboys’ strength in 2020 was their defense. That may be the case once again for OSU in 2021. The Cowboys return eight starters on defense including the safety trio of Tre Sterling, Tanner McCalister and Kolby Harvell-Peel, as well as two-time reigning leading tackler Malcolm Rodriguez to a group that held opponents to 24.3 points per game and finished second in the Big 12 with 28 sacks last fall. Missing proven offensive playmakers such as Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace this fall, it’s the OSU defense Mike Gundy and Co. may lean on.