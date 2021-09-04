CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: At least 10 alleged victims have spoken to Houston police about Deshaun Watson

By Grey Papke
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 10 women alleging sexual harassment or assault by Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson have spoken to the Houston Police Department, according to a report. According to Kevin Draper of the New York Times, a request for records relating to Watson or his home address led to the release of 10 reports. The allegations range from unwanted touching to sexual assault, but details are limited as the records are heavily redacted.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#American Football#Texans#The New York Times#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Conroe, TXPosted by
NBC News

2 Black men say they were handcuffed while trying to return a TV. Now they're suing Walmart.

Two lifelong friends stepped into a Texas Walmart last year expecting to exchange a defective 58-inch television one of them purchased earlier that day. Instead, the Sept. 10, 2020, trip to the Walmart in Conroe, Texas, led to theft accusations by white employees against Dennis Stewart and Terence Richardson, who are Black, according to a federal lawsuit filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court’s Southern District of Texas.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ex-NFL Player Reportedly Convicted On Attempted Murder Charge

A former NFL defensive lineman has reportedly been convicted on charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault. Justin Bannan, a former NFL defensive lineman, has been convicted in Colorado on charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault, according to a report. The case reportedly stems from an incident back in 2019 in which a woman was shot and wounded.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: 2 girls fatally stabbed at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX — Two girls are dead from fatal stab wounds and their mother is in critical condition after an incident at a Phoenix apartment, authorities said Wednesday. The victims, a 9-year-old and a 4-year-old whose names are being withheld by police until next-of-kin notification, were found by authorities at about 6 p.m. MST, KPHO reported. The children were originally identified, but police asked for their names to be withdrawn until relatives could be contacted, the television station reported.
Public Safetypraisebaltimore.com

Criminal Past Revealed As Arrest Warrant Issued For Angry White Man Who Attacked Black Journalist

Welp, it looks like the angry white man who charged towards MSNBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster and interrupted his live broadcast on Hurricane Ida from Mississippi is also charging head-first into the consequences of his own actions. The white man in the white pickup was identified Monday by the Gulfport Police Department and, on Tuesday, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Surprising to nobody who is familiar with the thuggery of Caucasians hopped up on their own entitlement, it turns out the man has a criminal past—and it’s as wild as his attack was.
NFLLas Cruces Sun-News

Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan found guilty of attempted murder in 2019 shooting

Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan was found guilty Friday of attempted murder and first-degree assault for shooting a woman in a bizarre incident in 2019. Bannan, 42, told police he was hiding from the Russian mafia when he entered acupuncturist Ashley Marie's treatment room in Boulder, Colorado, then shot her when she opened the door. According to police records, he was carrying a rolled-up $20 bill containing traces of cocaine at the time of his arrest.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Report: At least ten accusers have spoken to Houston police about Deshaun Watson

At least ten women have spoken to the Houston Police Department alleging sexual harassment or assault by Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to a report. According to Kevin Draper of the New York Times, a request for records relating to Watson or his home address led to the release of ten reports. The accusations range from unwanted touching to sexual assault, though details are limited as the records are heavily redacted.
NFLUSA Today

Report: Texans not about to trade QB Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans aren’t on the verge of trading quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790, reports of the Texans getting ready to trade quarterback Deshaun Watson are “untrue” and that no deal is imminent between Houston and another NFL team. Wilson also adds that the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy