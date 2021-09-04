Report: At least 10 alleged victims have spoken to Houston police about Deshaun Watson
At least 10 women alleging sexual harassment or assault by Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson have spoken to the Houston Police Department, according to a report. According to Kevin Draper of the New York Times, a request for records relating to Watson or his home address led to the release of 10 reports. The allegations range from unwanted touching to sexual assault, but details are limited as the records are heavily redacted.www.yardbarker.com
