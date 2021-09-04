Volleyball Starts Season With a Pair of Wins

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic volleyball team played a regular season match for the first time in 650 days on Friday at the West Florida Invitational. PBA (2-0) played a pair of matches on Friday, beginning with a morning start against Spring Hill (0-2). The Sailfish started their season on a strong note, sweeping the Badgers 3-0. The 'Fish ended the day with an upset win over No. 23-ranked Wheeling (1-2), defeating the Cardinals, 3-1. The Sailfish conclude their time in Pensacola tomorrow with matches against Southern Indiana and West Florida who are each receiving votes in the AVCA top-25. The first match against USI starts at noon.