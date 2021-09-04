CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Coronavirus testing and vaccination strategies evolve as pandemic presents different challenges

By Deepa Bharath
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a long-drawn battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the only constant has been change. As delta variant cases continue to rise in the Inland Empire, especially among the unvaccinated, and hospitals begin, yet again, to feel the stress of beds filling up, county health officials are re-examining their strategies when it comes to testing and vaccinations. And each county appears to be taking a slightly different approach.

