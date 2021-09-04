CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Garneau slugs 2 homers, Tigers pound reeling Reds 15-5

By MITCH STACY
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NlO6k_0bmRKcjr00
1 of 9

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dustin Garneau hit a two-run homer and a solo shot, Robbie Grossman had a three-run blast, and the Detroit Tigers routed the struggling Cincinnati Reds 15-5 on Friday night.

Jonathan India and Eugenio Suárez homered for the Reds, who have lost five of six. Cincinnati’s lead over St. Louis for the NL’s second wild card is down to 1 1/2 games.

Garneau’s first homer, a liner into the left-field seats, came during a six-run sixth inning in which Detroit had eight of its 18 hits.

Garneau, who had just one other long ball this season, got the first multihomer game of his career when he connected again the next inning.

Jonathan Schoop and Jeimer Candelario also homered for the Tigers, who won for just the second time in seven games. Each had four hits.

Harold Castro drove in two with a second-inning double for Detroit, which tied a season high with 15 runs.

“We had some really good at-bats, some good swings,” Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said. “We hit the ball all over the ball park. I loved our aggressive style of play.”

Tigers pitchers stranded 10 baserunners.

“They had a lot of opportunities that we were able to squash and come back and score the next inning,” Hinch said. “That was huge.”

Vladimir Gutierrez (9-6) allowed four hits and four runs through 3 1/3 innings and got the loss. The bullpen was worse, with Justin Wilson allowing three runs and three hits without recording an out, and Mychal Givens giving up the same while getting just one out.

Jeff Hoffman surrendered homers to Garneau and Grossman during a four-run Detroit seventh.

The 18 hits allowed by Reds pitching tied their season high.

″(Gutierrez) didn’t have his best stuff, he didn’t have his best fastball,” Reds manager David Bell said. “(There were) a couple plays that weren’t made. It did make for a tough night. We’ll come back tomorrow.”

Derek Holland (3-2) pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth to get the win.

YOU DON’T SAY

Reds INF/OF Max Schrock was called in to pitch the ninth. He was the seventh Cincinnati pitcher and the only one not to allow a hit. He got the Tigers in order, striking out Schoop with a 59-mph curveball for the second out. Schrock, who had two hits and scored a run, was the first Reds position player to pitch since June 1.

VOTTO FAN

Hinch is a big admirer of Reds first baseman Joey Votto, who is having a big year.

“I love how he interacts and engages with the fans, I love his rants on the umpires,” Hinch said. “I love his eloquent answers when he’s interviewed. He’s one of the few players around the league, when I see that there has been an interview with him, I will click on it and listen to it from start to finish. He’s obviously a folk hero here in Cincinnati.”

TRAINERS ROOM

Reds OF Jesse Winker (intercostal strain) is about a week away from progressing to a rehab stint at Triple-A Louisville. “I think he could benefit from at least a couple games in Triple-A,” Bell said. ... RHP Brad Brach (right shoulder) and RHP Art Warren (oblique strain) began rehab assignments at Louisville this week.

UP NEXT

Tigers left-hander Matthew Boyd will be on the mound Saturday to face Reds right-hander Tyler Mahle. Boyd lasted four innings, allowing two runs and four hits in a loss to Toronto on Sunday. Mahle allowed four hits and two runs across seven innings but took the loss Sunday against Miami.

___

https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

567K+
Followers
311K+
Post
267M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Brad Brach
Person
Dustin Garneau
Person
Eugenio Suárez
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Mychal Givens
Person
Homer
Person
Matthew Boyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Nl#Multihomer#Votto Fan Hinch#Triple A Louisville#Next Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBKansas City Star

Aquino slams 3-run homer, Reds rebound to beat Tigers 7-4

The slumping Aristides Aquino needed a boost. So did the Cincinnati Reds after being routed in the series opener against Detroit. Aquino, who was 2 for 30 since Aug. 19 and hitting just .181, blasted a three-run homer in a five-run third inning to lead the Reds to 7-4 win over the Tigers on Saturday night and stay put in the second NL wildcard slot.
MLBnumberfire.com

Dustin Garneau behind the plate for Tigers on Sunday

Detroit Tigers catcher Dustin Garneau is batting eighth in Sunday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Garneau will catch on Sunday afternoon after Eric Haase was given a breather against right-hander Jose Berrios. numberFire's models project Garneau to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
MLBnumberfire.com

Dustin Garneau catching for Tigers on Friday

Detroit Tigers catcher Dustin Garneau is batting eighth in Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Garneau will start behind the plate after Eric Haase was rested on Friday night. In a matchup against right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez, our models project Garneau to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
MLBclevelandstar.com

Reds use 5-run third to topple Tigers

Aristides Aquino blasted a three-run home run to cap a five-run third inning and the Cincinnati Reds defeated the visiting Detroit Tigers 7-4 on Saturday. Pinch-hitter Tyler Naquin contributed a two-run triple for the Reds, who had lost five of their last six games. Joey Votto scored two runs and drove in another, while Tyler Stephenson added two hits and scored a run.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers crush five home runs, record 18 hits in 15-5 win over Cincinnati Reds

CINCINNATI — Jonathan Schoop put his hands in the air and bounced through the Detroit Tigers' dugout in the third inning. None of his teammates celebrated with him. The Tigers made Schoop wait for their smiles and cheers, giving him the silent treatment following his home run off Cincinnati Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez, because Schoop made them wait 112 plate appearances for a long ball. He hadn't cleared the outfield wall since Aug. 4 at Comerica Park.
MLBDetroit News

Haase's 20th homer not enough, Reds rock Boyd and even series with Tigers

Cincinnati — When Matthew Boyd walks the first hitter of the game, that's generally an indication something is amiss. "I didn't punch first today," he said. "It's being in the zone early, attacking from pitch one and being on the offensive. But that first hitter set the tone in that sense. Our team scored four runs off a good pitcher tonight and that's more than enough to win."
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Tigers belt five homers in rout of Reds

Dustin Garneau hit two of Detroit’s season-high-tying five home runs as the Tigers overpowered the host Cincinnati Reds 15-5 on Friday. Garneau drove in three runs. Detroit’s Jeimer Candelario had a homer, two doubles and a single while scoring four runs and driving in two. Jonathan Schoop also supplied four hits, including a solo homer, while scoring three runs. Robbie Grossman added a three-run blast.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Slugs homer No. 25

Suarez went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 15-5 loss to the Tigers. He got the Reds on the board with a blast off Tyler Alexander in the second inning, but Cincinnati was already in a 2-0 hole at that point. Suarez has gone yard in back-to-back games to give him 25 homers on the year, the fourth consecutive full season in which he's reached that mark, but he continues to struggle making consistent contact -- since the beginning of August, he's slashing .188/.284/.484 through 22 games.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Jake Rogers news adds to winter list

Devasting news for Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers as the backstop will be out for a significant period of time. Wednesday’s news of Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers going under the knife for Tommy John Surgery was disheartening to be sure but probably not shocking. Rogers had been out for some time with an arm ailment and not much positive news was leaking out.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Castillo, Reds to face Mikolas, Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds (75-67, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (71-69, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (7-15, 4.14 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 166 strikeouts) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-2, 5.06 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +108, Reds -126; over/under is 8...
MLBclevelandstar.com

Reds score twice in ninth, knock off Cardinals

Jose Barrero hit the decisive RBI double to push the visiting Cincinnati Reds past the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 Friday night. Barrero broke a 2-2 ninth-inning tie with his double and took third on the throw to the plate as Aristides Aquino scored. Barrero then came home on Delino DeShields' run-scoring grounder as the Reds (75-67) won for just the fourth time in 12 games.
MLBViva El Birdos

It would serve the interests of the St. Louis Cardinals to win their series against the Cincinnati Reds

With 23 games to go the St. Louis Cardinals are 71-68. They are three games back of San Diego for the second Wild Card spot. Two games ahead of them are the Cincinnati Reds at 74-67, just one game back of the second Wild Card spot. To make the playoffs the Cardinals must jump ahead of the Reds in the standings. The easiest way to do that is to win this weekend’s series.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Nolan Arenado hits 30th homer, Cardinals beat Reds 6-4

ST. LOUIS — Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer in the eighth and had three RBIs and Paul DeJong had a solo shot to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 on Saturday night. St. Louis has won three of four and gained a game on Cincinnati...
Marietta Times

Tigers pound their way to 2nd straight triumph

Marietta senior running back Zach Bartlett had a monster game for the second week in a row as the Tigers evened their record at 2-2 with a 40-12 win over the Richard Wright Spartans Friday night at Don Drumm Stadium. For the second straight week Bartlett went over the 200-yard...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Martinez hits 3-run homer in 10th, Red Sox beat Indians 5-3

CLEVELAND (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning off Nick Wittgren and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 5-3 on Saturday night. Martinez, who broke out of an 0-for-20 slump with three hits, drove a 2-1 pitch into the seats in right field for his 24th home run of the season. Martinez also singled in the first and sixth.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Slugs another homer Friday

Stanton went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Friday in an 8-2 victory versus the Athletics. The slugger's mammoth 472-foot blast in the fourth inning was his 17th career long ball of at least 470 feet, per Marly Rivera of ESPN.com, which is the most in the majors by a wide margin over the past 15 seasons. Stanton has reached base in 23 straight games, during which he has slashed .329/.421/.671 with eight homers, 21 RBI and 16 runs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy