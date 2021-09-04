CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Polster scores, Knighton gets shutout in New England’s win

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Matt Polster scored in the first half and the 10-man New England Revolution held off the Philadelphia Union 1-0 on Friday night.

New England (16-4-4) avoided back-to-back losses for the first time this season after its nine-match unbeaten run — with eight wins — was snapped Saturday. Philadelphia (8-7-8) has won only two of its last nine matches — with four losses.

Polster scored in the 33rd by redirecting Arnór Ingvi Traustason’s free kick at the back post.

New England goalkeeper Brad Knighton had his fourth shutout of the season. Carles Gil, the Revs’ captain and MLS assists leader, made his return in the second half after missing six matches.

The Revolution were reduced to 10 men in the 59th minute when Traustason received his second yellow card near midfield for pulling down Nathan Harriel.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

567K+
Followers
312K+
Post
267M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Polster
Person
Nathan Harriel
Person
Brad Knighton
Person
Carles Gil
Person
Arnór Ingvi Traustason
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSMiami Herald

Matt Polster scores, MLS-leading Revolution beat Union 1-0

Matt Polster scored in the first half and the 10-man New England Revolution held off the Philadelphia Union 1-0 on Friday night. MLS-leading New England (16-4-4) avoided back-to-back losses for the first time this season after its nine-match unbeaten run — with eight wins — was snapped Saturday. Philadelphia (8-7-8) has won only two of its last nine matches — with four losses.
Coldwater, MIwtvbam.com

Coldwater soccer gets shutout win over Otsego

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater High School boys varsity team recorded its second straight shutout, beating Otsego 5-0 at home Tuesday night. Five different Cardinals scored. Amine Mohammed’s goal came just 33 seconds into game, assisted by Brayden Boyd. Coldwater would not score again until the second half, with Boyd scoring an unassisted goal with 37:21 to play in the game.
MLSPosted by
The Associated Press

Castellanos scores twice, NYCFC blanks New England 2-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Valentine Castellanos converted a pair of point-blank shots on exquisite feeds from Maximiliano Moralez to lift New York City FC to a 2-0 win over the league-leading New England Revolution on Saturday night. The winner, in the 31st minute, was a brilliant header flicked over the...
New Britain, CTNew Britain Herald

Newington boys storm past New Britain in shutout win

NEW BRITAIN – A goal and two assists from Christian Amaral led Newington boys soccer past New Britain, 5-0, Thursday at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Amaral was joined by Jack Stair, Nathan Santos, Tyler Ferreira and Colin Alemany in the goal-scoring department as the Nor'easters picked up their first win of the 2021 season in dominating fashion.
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

USI opens 2021 with shutout win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer opened the 2021 campaign with a 2-0 shutout of Trevecca Nazarene University Thursday afternoon at Strassweg Field. The Screaming Eagles start the season 1-0-0, while Trevecca goes to 0-1-0. The Eagles took the initial 1-0 lead in the opening half when freshman forward/midfielder Brenna Frommelt found the back of the Trevecca goal at 37:52. Frommelt sent the ball off the far post and into the goal after taking the ball away from a Trevecca defender for the unassisted tally.
SoccerColumbia Missourian

Landreth scores two as Stars get first win of season

Stephens College soccer’s early season woes were left on the road Wednesday night as the Stars won their home opener 2-1 over Oakland City. The win improved Stephens to 1-2 and gave Bruce Palmbaum his first victory as head coach. Though the Stars had trouble keeping the ball out of...
Clemson, SCclemsonsportstalk.com

Reid Scores Two, Tigers Score Five in Shutout Win Over USC Upstate

CLEMSON, S.C. -- The Clemson Tigers won their second match of the season against USC Upstate by a score of 5-0 on Sunday night at Historic Riggs Field. The victory was the 33rd of goalkeeper George Marks’s career, moving him into sole possession of sixth place on Clemson’s all-time goalkeeper wins leaderboard.
HockeyPosted by
PennLive.com

Josh Lehman, Peter Tanis each net a pair of goals in West Shore Christian’s shutout win

Josh Lehman and Peter Tanis led a potent offensive attack for West Shore Christian in a Tuesday’s 7-0 shoutout victory over Conestoga Christian. Lehman finished with two goals, while Tanis tallied two goals and one assist in the blowout. Isaac Eichelberger, Jackson Stough, and SooYoung Yoo each chipped in one goal of their own, respectively. Andrew Godoy was credit with two assists, while Eichelberger and Seth Lehman each accounted for one assist.
Soccerchatsports.com

Maguire scores from Shaw corner in England win

The Reds duo combined for a fine goal to send England three ahead midway through the second half in Budapest. Our left-back whipped in a precise set-piece and our club captain rose highest to head home in the 69th minute. The bullet header was Maguire's fifth for England in his...
MLSgreenpointstar.com

New York City FC shutout league-leading Revolution in pivotal win

After New York City FC fell to Philadelphia and had the Hudson River Derby rained out last week, they turned their focus to a difficult match against the league-leading New England Revolution. Few expected the Revs to put together such a strong season, but they came to Yankee Stadium with a 15-point cushion atop the Eastern Conference, with eight wins and a draw in their previous nine matches.
Fredonia, NYfredonia.edu

Alston scores again, Suriani earns second shutout

For the second day in a row, the Fredonia State women's soccer team won a 1-0 game thanks to junior Gabby Alston (Niskayuna/Niskayuna), who scored early in the second half. Alston's goal downed Baldwin Wallace (0-3-0) and came just under four minutes into the second half. Junior Sabrina Suriani (Manlius/Fayetteville-Manlius) made three saves in earning her second shutout in as many days.
Nashua, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Warriors win by shutout on the road, in the mist

NASHUA — Wapsie Valley picked up its first win of the season Friday night in Nashua behind solid offensive line play. It was an offensive lineman who also made a key interception. Truth be told, he was playing linebacker at the time. The Warriors (1-1 overall, 1-0 A-District 3) defeated...
Laurinburg, NCuscbathletics.com

Five Sand Sharks Score En Route to Second Straight Shutout Win

LAURINBURG, N.C. - For the second straight game, the USCB women's soccer team shut out an opponent as the Sand Sharks upended St. Andrews, 5-0, on Friday afternoon in Laurinburg, N.C. Inside The Box Score. Mari Kalvatn - one goal, one assist, five shots. Damaris Gaines - one goal, one...
NFLmychamplainvalley.com

Patriots Preview: Get ready for new season with New England Nation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New season. New faces. New quarterback. While this is true for the Patriots, it also applies to New England Nation, which made its return Sunday morning. 12 Sports reporter Taylor Begley joined the panel along with new host Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Andy Gresh to...
Soccerchatsports.com

Internationals: Saka scores for England

Eight of our players were in action for their respective national teams during the international break. Scroll down to find out how they go on:. Bukayo Saka marked his 20th birthday with a goal and an assist as England beat Andorra in their World Cup qualifier on Sunday. Having already set up Jesse Lingard’s second goal, he headed home from close range with five minutes remaining to wrap up the scoring at Wembley Stadium. Three days earlier, Saka came on in the 88th minute as the Three Lions beat Hungary 4-0 in Budapest.
MLSstarsandstripesfc.com

USA vs. Honduras, 2022 World Cup qualifying: Man of the Match

All aboard the hype train! Ricardo Pepi kicked off his senior USMNT campaign by leading a vital World Cup qualifying comeback effort as the United States came from a goal down to thump Honduras 4-1. After a dismal first half for the team, Pepi would assist Antonee Robinson on the tying goal in the 48th minute before picking up the game winner in the 75th and adding a second assist on Brendan Aaronson’s clincher in the 86th. Robinson and Aaronson were the second and third place vote getters, but it was Pepi who picked up his first SSFC Man of the Match award in the victory.
Rochester, MIThe Oakland Press

Stoney Creek scores in final minute to get rivalry win vs. Rochester

ROCHESTER — If the Stoney Creek Cougars had let a rivalry win get away, they’d have been kicking themselves for a while. Luckily, they didn’t have to. Despite dominating defensively, and controlling the game nearly from the start, the Cougars didn’t put the game away when they had a chance, and the Rochester Falcons took advantage, tying it at 7-7 with 4:51 left.

Comments / 0

Community Policy