The extreme storms that the Northeast has witnessed during the past 10 years make it painfully obvious that we can’t afford any longer simply to talk about our climate goals; we must make progress toward them. For the region’s transportation sector (the source of a third of our CO2 emissions) the method to effect those goals is fairly simple: The more people we can get to use less-carbon-intensive transportation, such as rail, bus, or bike, and the fewer people drive or fly, the better.