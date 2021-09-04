CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan news: 17 reported dead in celebratory gunfire as Taliban claim to have taken Panjshir

By Liam James
At least 17 people are reported to have been killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul after the Taliban claimed to have taken control of the last rebel province of Afghanistan , which would give them total control of the country.

The reports came from two Afghan news agencies, Shamshad and Tolo News, both of which also said around 40 people had been injured.

The Taliban earlier said they had triumphed over the last resistance forces in the Panjshir Valley, north of Kabul, but rebels dispute this.

A rebel leader denied that his forces had lost the valley, where thousands of fighters from regional militias and remnants of the old government’s army had massed.

Though sources have been unable to verify the Taliban claim, if true it would mean they controlled all areas of Afghanistan, something they did not achieve when they first ruled the country between 1996 and 2001.

In the UK, the government has been accused of leaving asylum seekers “in limbo” after refusing amnesty for more than 3,000 Afghans who had already reached the country and were awaiting decisions on their claims.

Sign The Independent ’s petition urging the UK to take in more refugees from Afghanistan here .

